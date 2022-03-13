Penguins Surge Past Wolf Pack for 4-2 Win

March 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

After a quiet start for both teams' offenses, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (25-23-4-4) pulled away with three-straight tallies. Hartford made things interesting with a pair of extra-attacker goals late in regulation, but the Penguins had built enough insurance to lock in the win.

The Penguins broke a 0-0 deadlock 76 seconds into the middle frame thanks to Filip Hållander. Shortly after the expiration of a man advantage, Hållander waltzed into the slot and whipped a shot across the grain to beat Adam Húska for the game's opening goal.

Alex Nylander cashed in during a five-on-three power play later in the second period, extending the Penguins' lead to 2-0.

Nylander set-up Drew O'Connor midway through the third period and gave Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 3-0 edge.

Hartford proved how fragile a three-goal lead can be by potting its extra-attacker goals at 16:15 and 19:44. However, The Penguins dashed any hopes of a miracle when Jonathan Gruden buried an empty netter with 0.8 left in regulation.

Louis Domingue had his shutout bid snapped by the Wolf Pack's extra-attacker offense, but still finished the game with 33 saves. Húska denied 28 of the 31 shots he faced in the loss.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's homestand continues with its next game, Friday, Mar. 18, against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop between the Penguins and Crunch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.