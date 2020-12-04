Penguins Sign Forward Kyle Olson

December 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Kyle Olson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Olson just wrapped up a five-year career in the Western Hockey League, during which he played predominantly for the Tri-City Americans. Drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Olsen earned 53 goals and 116 assists for 169 points in 205 games with the Americans and tacked on an additional eight goals and 10 assists in 14 games with the Calgary Hitmen. The Calgary, Alberta native also served as captain of the Americans before a mid-season trade to the Hitmen during the WHL's most recent season.

The 21-year-old rookie will report to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers, for its training camp immediately after undergoing travel quarantine protocol. The Nailers are scheduled to begin their 2020-21 season on Saturday, Dec. 12 at home against the Indy Fuel.

