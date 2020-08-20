Penguins Sign Felix Robert and Luke Stevens

August 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forwards Félix Robert and Luke Stevens to American Hockey League contracts for the 2020-21 season.

Robert, an undrafted free agent, is coming off of an explosive offensive season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix where he played alongside the Pittsburgh Penguins' 2018 first-round draft pick, Samuel Poulin. The native of Lac-Mégantic led Sherbrooke with 56 assists and 92 points, which were both good enough for fourth-most in the entire Québec Major Junior Hockey League. His career-high 36 goals also placed second on the Phoenix.

In 219 career QMJHL games, Robert produced 81 goals and 136 assists for 216 points. He also tacked on 14 points (5G-9A) in 21 playoff games. The 21-year-old concludes his junior career holding several of Sherbrooke's franchise records, including career power-play goals (29), longest point streak (16 games) and most points in a single season (92, 2019-20). His 216 career points place second in Phoenix history.

Stevens wrapped up a four-year career playing at Yale University, for which he earned a career-best seven goals and 12 points. In 101 games with the Bulldogs, the 23-year-old forward generated 19 goals and 16 assists for 35 points.

Prior to attending Yale, Stevens was a standout at Noble & Greenough. In three seasons with the prestigious prep hockey program, the Duxbury, Massachusetts native racked up 106 points (50G-56A) in 79 games, leading to him being drafted by Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Stevens is the son of former Pittsburgh Penguins forward and two-time Stanley Cup champion Kevin Stevens. Kevin played 874 games across 15 NHL seasons, notched 726 points (329G-397A), appeared in the NHL All-Star Game three times, and represented the United States at the 1988 Winter Olympic Games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2020

Penguins Sign Felix Robert and Luke Stevens - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.