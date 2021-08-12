Penguins Sign Defenseman Chris Bigras

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Chris Bigras to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Bigras, 26, spent the past two seasons patrolling the blue line for the Penguins' PA Turnpike rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Bigras posted two goals and six assists in 21 games last season for the Phantoms.

The Orillia, Ontario native is entering his seventh season as a pro after being drafted in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche.

Bigras has skated in 239 total AHL games for the Lake Erie Monsters, San Antonio Rampage, Hartford Wolf Pack and Phantoms. In that time, he has 21 goals and 86 assists for 107 points. The left-handed defender also appeared in 46 NHL games for the Avalanche, and registered four points (1G-3A) across two seasons.

Prior to turning pro, Bigras experienced both team and individual success at the junior hockey level. Bigras captured gold at the 2012 Hlinka Memorial Tournament and 2013 U18 World Juniors while representing his home country of Canada. He was later named to the Ontario Hockey League First All-Star Team for his 71-point 2014-15 season with the Owen Sound Attack.

In 234 career OHL games, all played as a member of the Attack, Bigras earned 35 goals and 119 assists for 154 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open their upcoming season at home against Bigras' former squad, Lehigh Valley, on Oct. 16. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

