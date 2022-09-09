Penguins Reveal 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today their promotional schedule for home games during the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The Penguins regular-season schedule will feature 12 unique theme nights, as well as one preseason game. The 2022-23 campaign will also feature the return of popular promotions from previous seasons, such as Eyewitness News Fan Fridays and Kids Free Sunday presented by Knoebels.

On the 11 Eyewitness News Fan Fridays at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, fans will be able to purchase select draught beers for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Six Friday home games will also feature postgame autograph sessions with select Penguins players. Postgame autographs signings are brought to you by the Citizens' Voice-Times Tribune.

Kids Free Sunday presented by Knoebels allows for children ages 14 and under to attend Sunday home games free of charge with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Popular theme nights making a comeback for the Penguins and their fans include the annual Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 17), Hockey Is For Everyone (Feb. 11), Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife (Feb. 25), and Star Wars Night (Mar. 25) which includes Scout Night presented by Moritz Embroidery Works. The club will also host a Hall of Fame Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3, including new inductions to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Hall of Fame for the first time since 2016. Hall of Fame inductees will be announced at a later date.

New theme nights for 2022-23 kick off with the previously announced 'Learn With Hockey' School & STEM preseason game. The Penguins will have their first WWE Night on Saturday, Nov. 5, two days before Monday Night RAW comes to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Furthermore, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is planning a special, one-of-a-kind theme night on Saturday, Apr. 1, but the details have yet to be announced.

The Penguins' full promo schedule can be found below. All game dates, times and promotions are subject to change.

Season-ticket packages for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Date Opponent Theme Promotion

Wednesday, Oct. 5* vs. Hershey School & STEM Day Game Students receive hockey-themed STEM workbook

Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Lehigh Valley Opening Night Geisinger Magnetic Schedule

Friday, Oct. 21 vs. Laval Eyewitness News Fan Friday $2 Beers by Coors Light

Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. Hershey WWE Night

Friday, Nov. 11 vs. Hartford Eyewitness News Fan Friday $2 Beers by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs^

Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Springfield Citizens' Voice-Times Tribune Team Headshot Poster

Friday, Nov. 18 vs. Hershey Eyewitness News Fan Friday $2 Beers presented by PA Prostate Cancer Coalition;

Knoebels Ride Book (first 1,000 kids)

Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Lehigh Valley Eyewitness News Fan Friday $2 Beers presented by PA Prostate Cancer Coalition

Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. Bridgeport Hall of Fame Celebration Hall of Fame Poster giveaway

Friday, Dec. 9 vs. Cleveland Eyewitness News Fan Friday $2 Beers by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs^

Friday, Dec. 16 vs. Hershey Eyewitness News Fan Friday $2 Beers by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs^

Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Hershey Teddy Bear Toss PA Lottery giveaway

Friday, Dec. 30 vs. Providence Eyewitness News Fan Friday $2 Beers by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs^

Friday, Jan. 6 vs. Charlotte Eyewitness News Fan Friday $2 Beers by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs^

Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. Hartford Bayard Team Photo giveaway

Friday, Jan. 20 vs. Lehigh Valley Eyewitness News Fan Friday $2 Beers by Coors Light

Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. Bridgeport Crosscheck Cancer presented

by Geisinger

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. Providence Hockey Is For Everyone Times Leader All-Star Poster

Sunday, Feb. 19 vs. Bridgeport Kids Free Sunday presented by Knoebels

Saturday, Feb. 25 vs. Belleville Military Appreciation Night

Presented by MetLife

Friday, Mar. 10 vs. Lehigh Valley Eyewitness News Fan Friday $2 Beers by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs^

Saturday, Mar. 11 vs. Utica St. Patrick's Day Game

Friday, Mar. 17 vs. Rochester Eyewitness News Fan Friday $2 Beers by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs^

Saturday, Mar. 25 vs. Lehigh Valley Star Wars Night;

Scout Night presented by

Moritz Embroidery Works

Sunday, Mar. 26 vs. Hartford Kids Free Sunday presented by Knoebels;

Knoebels Ride Book (first 1,000 kids)

Saturday, Apr. 1 vs. Syracuse TBA

Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. Charlotte McDonald's Fan Appreciation Fan Appreciation Scratch-Off Cards

Night; First Responders

Night presented by Servpro

of Kingston, Pittston City,

and Wyoming County

* = preseason game

^ = postgame autographs presented by the Citizens' Voice-Times Tribune

