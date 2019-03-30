Penguins Reassign RenÃ¢rs Krastenbergs to Wheeling
March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Renars Krastenbergs to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Krastenbergs, in his first season of pro hockey, ranks third on the Nailers in points (41). The 20-year-old from Jelgava, Latvia also recorded 10 points (3G-7A) in his last 11 games prior to his recall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Krastenbergs earned an American Hockey League contract with the Penguins after a strong showing at the team's training camp in September. The former Oshawa Generals forward scored the game-winning goal in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's final exhibition contest, securing the team a perfect 3-0 record in the preseason.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Saturday, Mar. 30, against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop between the Penguins and T-Birds is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
