Penguins Honored at American Hockey League Team Business Meetings

June 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







TUCSON, Ariz. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were the recipients of five awards presented at the 2023 AHL Team Business Meetings presented by Ticket Evolution, which were held at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort in Tucson, Arizona this week.

The Penguins' creative department garnered the award for Most Unique Ticket Sales Promotion or Theme Night for the work done to create and execute the team's Old Forge Pizza night game on Apr. 1. That event saw a total rebrand of the team, featured a unique 'Pizza Boy' logo, specialty jerseys, social media and arena graphics, in-game activities and merchandise.

The team's ticket sales department won three awards for hitting specific league-set benchmarks.Those awards were for hitting 15% growth in per game group ticket revenue; an 85% full season ticket renewal rate;and for selling 600 new full season equivalencies during the 2022-23 season.

The corporate sales department was among those who were rewarded for hitting a corporate cash account renewal rate of 85% for the year.

Season-ticket packages for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now.

American Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2023

