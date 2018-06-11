Penguins Announce Front Office Changes

June 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have named Nick Hart play-by-play broadcaster/media relations director and Jason Spess manager of team services, it was announced today by CEO Jeff Barrett.

In addition to Hart and Spess' new duties, broadcaster Mike O'Brien is leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities in Boston, Massachusetts.

Hart joined Wilkes-Barre/Scranton prior to the 2015-16 season, serving as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's media relations manager while providing color commentary for the team's broadcasts. Hart, 25, is a 2015 graduate of Ohio University with a degree in journalism.

Spess has served as assistant general manager of the Toyota SportsPlex for the past two years and served as an assistant coach with the Penguins' ECHL affiliate the Wheeling Nailers, last season.

O'Brien joined the Penguins prior to the 2011 season, serving initially as the team's media relations manager and color commentator, before taking over play-by-play duties prior to the 2013-14 season. He later added team services to his job description, handling all travel arrangements and player movement for the club.

"Mike did a tremendous job during his seven year tenure in Wilkes-Barre, not only behind the microphone, but behind the scenes handling the team services functions for the club," said CEO Jeff Barrett. "We are also happy to hand these new duties to Nick and Jason, who have worked tirelessly for the team over the past several years."

The Penguins will begin their 20th season in the American Hockey League this October. Season ticket packages for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 20th season, including full season, 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.