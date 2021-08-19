Pena's Power, Stellar Pitching Propel Giants to 4Ã¢ÂÂ1 Victory

Fabian Pena belted a two-run home run and added an RBI double while three Giants pitchers - Carson Ragsdale, Randy Rodriguez and Jesus Tona - combined on a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 4-1 victory over host Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday night. The win was San Jose's (57-35) second straight over the Quakes to open the series.

Clutch hitting and dominant pitching led the way for the Giants in Wednesday's contest. It was a scoreless game through three innings before San Jose broke through in the top of the fourth. A two-out walk to Hunter Bishop, who was making his Giants debut, started the rally. Pena then stepped to the plate and hammered the first pitch of his at-bat off the wall in deep right center field. Bishop was able to score all the way from first on the double to give San Jose a 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Ragsdale began his start with three shutout innings. Rancho Cucamonga threatened early as the Quakes put runners on first and third with none out in the bottom of the second, but failed to score. A double from Sauryn Lao began the inning before Alex De Jesus singled. Ragsdale though came back to retire Imanol Vargas on a pop out, struck out Ismael Alcantara and then induced Wladimir Chalo to bounce into a force out to end the inning. Ragsdale then pitched around a pair of walks and a wild pitch in the third stranding two more runners in scoring position.

After the Giants took the lead in the top of the fourth. Rancho Cucamonga would immediately tie the score in the bottom of the frame. De Jesus led off with a double and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. After Vargas struck out and Alcantara walked, Chalo produced an RBI groundout as De Jesus scored to tie the game 1-1. Ragadale, however, prevented further damage as he struck out Edwin Mateo for the final out of the inning to leave the potential go-ahead run at second.

Ragsdale then finished his outing with a flourish tossing back-to-back perfect innings in the fifth and sixth. He struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth and then fanned two more in the sixth inning. Ragsdale retired the final eight batters he faced, six of which came on strikeouts.

The game was still tied 1-1 before San Jose scratched across a single run in the top of the seventh to go back ahead. A one-out infield single from Edison Mora put the go-ahead run on base for the Giants. Mora then took second on a passed ball before Abdiel Layer struck out for the second out of the inning. The Quakes then summoned reliever Nelfri Contreras from the bullpen and the first pitch he threw saw Ghordy Santos line a single into right. The hit easily scored Mora from second to put San Jose in front by a 2-1 margin.

Rodriguez relieved Ragsdale to begin the bottom of the seventh and needed only six pitches to set down the side in order. Pena's blast in the top of the eighth then extended the Giants lead. With one out, Luis Matos laced a double into the left center gap. After Bishop struck out, Pena hit a towering two-run home run to left for a 4-1 cushion. The homer was Pena's fourth this season with San Jose.

The bullpen then did the rest as Rodriguez worked around a one-out single in the bottom of the eighth collecting two more strikeouts. Tona closed it out in the ninth throwing just eight pitches, including seven strikes, in a quick inning of work. After back-to-back groundouts started the inning, Alcantara blooped a single into shallow right center. However with the potential tying run in the on deck circle, Tona retired Chalo on a slow grounder to second ending the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Pitching Shines

Carson Ragsdale (6-4) earned his team-leading sixth win of the season after a spectacular six-inning start. Ragsdale allowed only three hits and one run during his outing. He walked three and struck out 10. Ragsdale leads Low-A West with 136 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings this season. Randy Rodriguez (2 IP, 1 H, 3 SO) retired six of the seven batters he faced before Jesus Tona (1 IP) recorded his first save of the year. It was Tona's 29th career save as a professional.

Strikeouts

Giants pitchers have amassed 29 strikeouts over the first two games of the series. The San Jose pitching staff continues to lead all of Minor League Baseball in strikeouts this season (1,115 strikeouts-12.1 per game).

Pena Power

Fabian Pena (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) drove in three of the four Giants runs on Wednesday. He's now hit three homers in his last four games overall.

Other Hitting Standouts

Ghordy Santos (3-for-4, RBI, SB) had a three-hit night from the leadoff spot in his second game with San Jose. Santos joined the Giants from the Arizona Complex League (rookie-level) last Sunday. Luis Matos (1-for-4, 2B) extended his hitting streak to eight games with his eighth-inning double. Matos is tied for the league lead with 27 doubles this year. San Jose out-hit Rancho Cucamonga by a 9-5 margin. All four Giants runs came on two-out hits.

Road Warriors

The Giants improved their road record to 30-14 - tied with Fresno for the best mark in Low-A West.

Roster Moves

2019 first round draft pick Hunter Bishop was added to San Jose's roster from the AZ Complex League before the game. Bishop entered Wednesday with only 37 at-bats this season due to a shoulder injury suffered earlier in the year. He was 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in his San Jose Giants debut. Edison Mora also returned to the Giants after a stint in the Complex League. Mora, who began the season with San Jose, started at third base on Wednesday and was 1-for-4 with a single. In other roster moves, outfielder Najee Gaskins was placed on the injured list and outfielder Carter Williams was placed on the development list.

Playoff Race

With Wednesday's victory, the Giants (57-35) increased their lead over Rancho Cucamonga (51-40) to 5 1/2 games in the race for the final playoff spot. 28 games remain in the regular season.

On Deck

The Giants and Quakes continue their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at LoanMart Field set for 6:30 PM. Nick Swiney is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

