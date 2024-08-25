Penalty Shootout: Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids: Zack Steffen Dominant!: August 17, 2024

August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union YouTube Video







Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/

Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls

Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #leaguescup #penalty #penaltyshootout #philadelphiaunion #coloradorapids

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.