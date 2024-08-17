Penalty Shootout: Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC: Leagues Cup: August 17, 2024
August 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #leaguescup #penalty #penaltyshootout #columbuscrew #newyorkcityfc
Check out the Columbus Crew SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 17, 2024
- LAFC's MLS Regular Season Road Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Rescheduled for October 13 - Los Angeles FC
- Whitecaps FC Match against LAFC at BC Place Rescheduled for October 13 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew Win 4-3 on Penalties - New York City FC
- Sounders FC Faces LAFC in Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals on Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Real Salt Lake Attacker Andrés Gómez Transferred to French Ligue 1 Side Stade Rennais - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Sign Malte Amundsen to Multi-Year Contract Extension
- Columbus Crew Edge Inter Miami CF, 3-2
- Columbus Crew Blanks Sporting KC, 4-0
- Columbus Crew Acquire Andrés Herrera Via Loan from River Plate
- Crew Host Fans for Manchester City, Chelsea Open Training Sessions at Lower.com Field