Penalty Shootout: Columbus Crew vs. Club América: Campeones Cup!: September 25, 2024
September 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #campeonescup #penaltyshootout #columbuscrew #clubamerica
Check out the Columbus Crew SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 25, 2024
- Colorado Rapids Academy's Colton Swan Earns MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchweek 28 Award - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Clinching Scenarios - Charlotte FC
- Shell Energy Stadium Selected as Host Venue for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup - Houston Dynamo FC
- PayPal Park Named One of Host Stadiums for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup - San Jose Earthquakes
- St. Louis CITY SC's CITYPARK Named as One of 14 Stadiums for 2025 Gold Cup - St. Louis City SC
- FC Dallas Opens Applications for 2025 Homegrown Partner Program - FC Dallas
- U16s, U18s Remain Undefeated in Weekend Matchup with Houston Dynamo FC - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Visit White House in Honor of 2023 MLS Cup Championship - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Signs Defender Jackson Ragen to New Contract - Seattle Sounders FC
- Charlotte FC Defender Nathan Byrne Signs New Contract - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Visit White House in Honor of 2023 MLS Cup Championship
- Campeones Cup Community Project to Increase Access to Soccer and Offer Vital Youth Resources in In the United States and Mexico
- Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati Play to Scoreless Draw
- Columbus Crew Fall to Seattle Sounders, 4-0
- Columbus Crew's Jacen Russell-Rowe Named to Canada's Roster for International Friendlies