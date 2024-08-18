Penalty Shootout: Club América vs. Colorado Rapids: Zack Steffen Lock Down!: August 17, 2024
August 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #leaguescup #penalty #penaltyshootout #clubamerica #coloradorapids
Check out the Colorado Rapids Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 18, 2024
- Colorado Rapids Advance to Leagues Cup Semifinals Following Penalty Shootout Win Over Club América - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Defeats Seattle 3-0 to Advance to Leagues Cup Semifinals - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids Advance to Leagues Cup Semifinals Following Penalty Shootout Win Over Club América
- Rapids Set for Leagues Cup Quarterfinals Clash with Club América
- Colorado Rapids Waive Defender Aboubacar Keita
- 'Djordje's on Fire': an All-Access Look into Mihailovic's Olympic Experience in Paris
- Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi Stunners See Rapids Advance to Leagues Cup Quarterfinals Over Toluca