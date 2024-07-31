Penalty Shootout: Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul: Leagues Cup: July 31, 2024
July 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #leaguescup #penalty #penaltyshootout #charlottefc #cruzazul
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 31, 2024
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Battle for Draw, Earn Extra Point in Penalties - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Win 3-0 Against Santos Laguna at Subaru Park - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Square off against San Jose Earthquakes in Leagues Cup 2024 Action at PayPal Park Tonight, Wednesday, July 31 - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2024 Leagues Cup Slate Thursday v Atlas, Monday at Houston - Real Salt Lake
- Earthquakes Face LA Galaxy at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Columbus Crew Acquire Defender DeJuan Jones from New England Revolution in Exchange for Defender Will Sands, $600,000 in General Allocation Money - Columbus Crew SC
- New England Revolution Acquire Defender Will Sands and $600K GAM from Columbus Crew - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Claims Jamaican International Defender Javain Brown - Real Salt Lake
- Across Enemy Lines: Players Who Have Appeared for Colorado and Leagues Cup Opponent, Portland Timbers - Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew to Host Club America in the 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup on September 25 at Lower.com Field - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Open Leagues Cup Play against Club Querétaro Thursday Night - FC Cincinnati
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Club Querétaro - Leagues Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota Earns 1-0 Clean-Sheet Win Against Club Necaxa - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Advances to Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Los Angeles FC
- Austin FC Advances to Leagues Cup Knockout Rounds with 2-0 Win Over CF Monterrey - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Battle for Draw, Earn Extra Point in Penalties
- Leagues Cup Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Cruz Azul
- Numerical Advantage: Ingredients of the Match
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Lose Leagues Cup Opener at Philadelphia
- Leagues Cup Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union