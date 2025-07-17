Penalty Or Not? Wild Finish in San Diego FC vs. Toronto FC: Instant Replay
July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2025
- LAFC, LA Galaxy, San Jose, and Sac Republic Unified Teams to Compete in First MLS Special Olympics Unified Tournament in Socal - Los Angeles FC
- Philadelphia Union, WSFS Bank Celebrate Official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of WSFS Bank Sportsplex - Philadelphia Union
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025-26 Chicago Fire Academy Coaching Staff - Chicago Fire FC
- Evander Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 25 - FC Cincinnati
- Everything You Need to Know About SDFC's Participation in the Leagues Cup 2025 - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy, LAFC, San Jose and Sac Republic FC Unified Teams to Compete in First-Ever MLS Special Olympics Unified Tournament in SoCal - LA Galaxy
- Evander, Pat Noonan Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 25 - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Forward Josef Martínez Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Petar Musa Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Brace in San Jose - FC Dallas
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Defender David Martínez Departs Inter Miami CF as Loan Expires - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Earn Vindication in Dominant 3-0 Victory over Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 to Austin FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 16 - LA Galaxy
- San Jose salvages point with Josef Martínez goal in final five minutes - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Draws 3-3 Wednesday Evening with the Colorado Rapids - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to Toronto FC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- FC Dallas Draws 2-2 with San Jose Earthquakes - FC Dallas
- Timbers Drop 1-0 Result to Real Salt Lake Ending 10-Match Home Unbeaten Streak - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC (0) - Toronto FC (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Austin FC Completes Season Sweep of LA Galaxy with 2-1 Road Win - Austin FC
- RSL Extends Unbeaten Run with 1-0 Win in Portland Behind Gonçalves Finish, Cabral Heroics - Real Salt Lake
- LAFC Wins Third Straight with 1-0 Victory in Minnesota - Los Angeles FC
- Mihailovic, Bassett Penalty Kicks and Yapi Strike Launch Second-Half Comeback in Seattle to Draw 3-3 - Colorado Rapids
- 'Caps get over 40 MLS points in fewest games in club history - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution Fall despite Campana's Brace - New England Revolution
- Columbus Crew Suffers 3-0 Setback to Nashville SC - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Continues Home Dominance with 3-0 Win over Columbus Crew - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Narrowly Defeated 0-1 by LAFC - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Blows out Inter Miami CF, 3-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-0 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- Everything You Need to Know About SDFC's Participation in the Leagues Cup 2025
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to Toronto FC at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Aiden Harangi on Loan from Bundesliga Side Eintracht Frankfurt
- San Diego FC and Defender Jasper Löffelsend Mutually Agree to Part Ways
- San Diego FC Returns Home for First-Ever Match vs. Toronto FC