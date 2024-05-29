Pen Bullish In Win Over Midland

May 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - Drew Stroman, Jacob DeLabio , and Cesar Gomez teamed for 4 1/3 of two-hit scoreless relief as the Hooks upended the RockHounds, 7-4, Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Corpus Christi, scoring four of its runs in the third, benefited from a late home run by Colin Barber, who is riding a team-best nine-game hitting streak. Barber's solo blast into the right-field bullpen in the eighth stands as his third long ball in a span of eight games.

Thanks to a pair of walks and a two-run homer from Colby Thomas, Midland cut the Corpus Christi edge to 6-3 in the home third.

The Hounds pushed across a fourth run in the fifth, prompting Strotman to enter in relief of Jake Bloss. Strotman struck out Shane McGuire looking to end the frame, leaving a runner at third.

Strotman, now 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 10 games, yielded just one single over 2 1/3 innings, striking out four.

DeLabio worked around a lead-off double and stranded a pair in the eighth.

Gomez picked up his first save of the year by breezing two in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Each man in the Hooks lineup recorded one base hit, sans for Colin Price who reached base twice and drove in a run via a sac fly.

Jordan Brewer also notched a sac fly, with J.C. Correa and Rolando Espinosa recording RBI singles.

