Pelicans Unveil Summer Month-Loaded 2019 Schedule

October 2, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are pleased to announce their 2019 schedule. For the sixth consecutive season, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans' schedule has been arranged to ensure the greatest opportunity for both the local community and the millions of annual Grand Strand visitors to attend a game at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

The 140-game 2019 regular season slate features 70 contests at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Home games litter the calendar during the summer months, as the Birds will play 12 contests in Myrtle Beach in June, 17 in July and 13 in August. Prior to their final home game on August 22, the Pelicans go just one calendar week without playing in the Grand Strand.

The Pelicans begin the 2019 campaign with the Battle of the Beaches exhibition game against the Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees) on April 2 from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Myrtle Beach's regular season commences on April 4, when the cub hosts the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians). Following a quick three-game trip to the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers), the Birds return for a seven-game homestand from April 11-17 with the new Fayetteville franchise (Houston Astros) and the Frederick Keys (Baltimore Orioles).

In addition to Lynchburg, Down East, Fayetteville and Frederick, Myrtle Beach will also welcome the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers), Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox) and Potomac Nationals (Washington Nationals) during the season's first two months. The Wilmington Blue Rocks (Wilmington Blue Rocks) make their first trip to the Grand Strand from June 2-4.

All Southern Division foes will visit TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark at least seven times. Down East will engage in a Carolina League-high 11 contests from Myrtle Beach, followed by Carolina (nine), Fayetteville (eight) and Winston-Salem (seven).

Of the Northern Division squads, Salem (nine) has the most contests at the Pelicans, followed by Lynchburg (seven), Potomac (seven), Frederick (six) and Wilmington (six).

Following Myrtle Beach's last home game, which will be played on August 22, the Pelicans conclude the season with an 11-game road trip to Salem, Potomac and Wilmington.

The 2019 season will feature a variety of popular promotions and fan favorites. While the full promotional schedule will be released at a later date, fireworks shows can be expected on Opening Day, as well as July 3. Game dates are subject to change and all game times are to-be-determined.

The 2019 season will be the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from October 2, 2018

Pelicans Unveil Summer Month-Loaded 2019 Schedule - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.