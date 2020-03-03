NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Pelicans to Host Charity Bobblehead Challenge

March 3, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release

MYRTLEÂ BEACH,Â S.C.Â -Â InÂ conjunctionÂ withÂ theÂ CarolinaÂ CountryÂ MusicÂ Fest, WPDE,Â andÂ GatorÂ 107.9,Â theÂ MyrtleÂ BeachÂ PelicansÂ announcedÂ lastÂ nightÂ thatÂ Friday,Â MayÂ 16Â will featureÂ theÂ AdÂ  DellingerÂ  vs.Â  EdÂ  PiotrowskiÂ  CharityÂ  BobbleheadÂ ChallengeÂ  atÂ  TicketReturn.Com FieldÂ atÂ PelicansÂ Ballpark.Â Â FansÂ attendingÂ theÂ nightÂ willÂ haveÂ theÂ opportunityÂ toÂ takeÂ homeÂ the bobbleheadÂ ofÂ theirÂ choosingÂ forÂ aÂ $20Â charitableÂ donation.Â Â ProceedsÂ fromÂ theÂ AdamÂ bobblehead willÂ  benefitÂ  the McKnightÂ  Fund Â  andÂ  proceedsÂ  fromÂ  theÂ  EdÂ  bobbleheadÂ  willÂ  benefit Wreaths AcrossÂ America.Â Â 

"TheÂ  charityÂ  bobbleheadÂ  challengeÂ  isÂ  certainlyÂ  differentÂ  thanÂ  ourÂ  traditionalÂ  methodÂ  of distributingÂ bobbleheads,"Â statedÂ PelicansÂ GeneralÂ ManagerÂ RyanÂ Moore.Â Â "ButÂ we'veÂ chosenÂ this approachÂ  becauseÂ  weÂ  doÂ  notÂ  viewÂ  thisÂ  promotionÂ  asÂ  aÂ  giveawayÂ  butÂ  insteadÂ  asÂ  aÂ  fundraiser designedÂ toÂ doÂ theÂ mostÂ good.Â Â We'reÂ excitedÂ toÂ beÂ partneringÂ withÂ AdamÂ andÂ EdÂ andÂ knowÂ that thisÂ wouldn'tÂ beÂ possibleÂ withoutÂ theirÂ support."

TheÂ  bobbleheadÂ  challengeÂ  isÂ  notÂ  theÂ  onlyÂ  competitionÂ  thatÂ  evening.Â  Â  ThroughoutÂ  theÂ  gameÂ  on MayÂ  16Â  AdamÂ  andÂ  EdÂ  willÂ  competeÂ  inÂ  aÂ  varietyÂ  ofÂ  competitionsÂ  inÂ  anÂ  effortÂ  toÂ  raiseÂ  additional fundsÂ forÂ theirÂ designatedÂ charity.Â Â TheÂ personalityÂ thatÂ raisesÂ theÂ mostÂ fundsÂ willÂ beÂ declaredÂ the winner.Â 

TheÂ  McKnightÂ  FundÂ  wasÂ  establishedÂ  byÂ  theÂ  principalÂ  andÂ  membersÂ  ofÂ  theÂ  SeasideÂ  Elementary.Â  TheÂ  fundÂ  isÂ  designedÂ  toÂ  assistÂ  oneÂ  ofÂ  theirÂ  own,Â  secondÂ  graderÂ  MaddieÂ  McKnight,Â  whoÂ  was recentlyÂ andÂ suddenlyÂ diagnosedÂ withÂ rettÂ syndrome.Â Â ThisÂ rare,Â non-inheritedÂ geneticÂ postnatal neurologicalÂ disorderÂ occursÂ primarilyÂ inÂ girlsÂ andÂ moreÂ rarelyÂ inÂ boys.Â RettÂ syndromeÂ leadsÂ to severeÂ impairments,Â affectingÂ nearlyÂ everyÂ aspectÂ ofÂ theÂ child'sÂ life.

"IÂ haveÂ theÂ honorÂ toÂ beÂ ableÂ toÂ workÂ with,Â andÂ supportÂ severalÂ GrandÂ StrandÂ Charities.Â ManyÂ of theseÂ  charitiesÂ  impactÂ  hundredsÂ  ofÂ  folks,Â  statedÂ  AdamÂ  Dellinger,Â  hostÂ  ofÂ  theÂ  GatorÂ  Morning Show.Â  "SometimesÂ  though,Â  it'sÂ  reallyÂ  greatÂ  toÂ  beÂ  ableÂ  toÂ  helpÂ  oneÂ  personÂ  orÂ  aÂ  singleÂ  family.

Maddie'sÂ  storyÂ  hitÂ  closeÂ  toÂ  homeÂ  forÂ  meÂ  andÂ  I'mÂ  thankfulÂ  toÂ  beÂ  ableÂ  toÂ  useÂ  theÂ  Charity BobbleheadÂ ChallengeÂ toÂ helpÂ herÂ andÂ herÂ familyÂ duringÂ thisÂ unimaginablyÂ difficultÂ time."

EdÂ  isÂ  aÂ  longtimeÂ  supporterÂ  ofÂ WreathsÂ  AcrossÂ  America,Â whoseÂ missionÂ  isÂ toÂ  Remember,Â Honor andÂ TeachÂ byÂ coordinatingÂ wreath-layingÂ ceremoniesÂ atÂ ArlingtonÂ NationalÂ Cemetery,Â asÂ wellÂ as atÂ moreÂ thanÂ 2,100Â additionalÂ locationsÂ inÂ allÂ 50Â U.S.Â states,Â atÂ seaÂ andÂ abroad.Â Â EdÂ isÂ workingÂ with theÂ  FlorenceÂ  NationalÂ  CemeteryÂ  toÂ  putÂ  asÂ  manyÂ  wreathsÂ  asÂ  possibleÂ  onÂ  gravesÂ  atÂ  Christmas throughÂ theÂ saleÂ hisÂ bobblehead.

"SupportingÂ  theÂ  militaryÂ  andÂ  ourÂ  veteransÂ  hasÂ  alwaysÂ  beenÂ  aÂ  passionÂ  ofÂ  mine,"Â  statedÂ  WPDE ChiefÂ  MeteorolgoistÂ  EdÂ  Piotrowski.Â  Â  "IÂ  wasÂ  involvedÂ  withÂ  anÂ  eventÂ  atÂ  theÂ  FlorenceÂ  National CemeteryÂ aÂ fewÂ yearsÂ backÂ andÂ afterwardsÂ IÂ madeÂ itÂ aÂ missionÂ toÂ helpÂ themÂ outÂ howeverÂ IÂ could.

LastÂ ChristmasÂ weÂ raisedÂ enoughÂ moneyÂ toÂ layÂ wreathsÂ onÂ 9,000Â graves.Â Â OurÂ goalÂ thisÂ yearÂ isÂ to coverÂ allÂ 13,000."

Single-gameÂ  tickets,Â  includingÂ  thoseÂ  forÂ  theÂ  CharityÂ  BobbleheadÂ  ChallengeÂ  onÂ  MayÂ  16,Â  willÂ  be availableÂ  beginningÂ  MarchÂ  12Â  atÂ  theÂ  team'sÂ  ThirstyÂ  ThursdayÂ  TicketÂ  PartyÂ  fromÂ  4PM-7PM.Â  Â  All ticketsÂ  willÂ  goÂ  on-saleÂ  MarchÂ  13Â  atÂ  10AM.Â  Â  TicketsÂ  willÂ  beÂ  availableÂ  onlineÂ  at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, Â overÂ theÂ phoneÂ atÂ 843-918-6000,Â andÂ inÂ personÂ atÂ theÂ Anderson BrothersÂ BoxÂ OfficeÂ atÂ TicketReturn.ComÂ Field.

TheÂ Pelicans'Â 2020Â seasonÂ willÂ beginÂ atÂ homeÂ onÂ AprilÂ 9Â againstÂ theÂ defendingÂ CarolinaÂ League ChampionÂ WilmingtonÂ BlueÂ Rocks.Â Â TheÂ 2020Â seasonÂ marksÂ theÂ 22nd Â yearÂ forÂ theÂ PelicansÂ onÂ the GrandÂ StrandÂ andÂ theÂ sixthÂ yearÂ asÂ theÂ ClassÂ A-AdvancedÂ affiliateÂ ofÂ theÂ ChicagoÂ Cubs.Â Season TicketÂ  packagesÂ  areÂ  currentlyÂ  availableÂ  onlineÂ  at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, Â  byÂ  phoneÂ  atÂ  (843) 918-6000,Â orÂ inÂ personÂ atÂ theÂ PelicansÂ FrontÂ Office.Â Â 

ABOUTÂ ADAMÂ DELLINGER:

Adam'sÂ accentÂ andÂ loveÂ ofÂ theÂ TarheelsÂ originateÂ fromÂ aÂ smallÂ townÂ outsideÂ ofÂ Winston- Salem,Â NorthÂ Carolina.Â Â HeÂ andÂ hisÂ wife,Â Corri,Â tagÂ teamÂ wrangleÂ theirÂ 4-year-oldÂ daughter,Â andÂ theirÂ twoÂ dogs,Â JordanÂ and Grayson.Â  Â  WhenÂ  he'sÂ  notÂ  cuttingÂ  upÂ  onÂ  theÂ  GatorÂ  MorningÂ  ShowÂ  he'sÂ  playingÂ  everythingÂ  fromÂ  JohnÂ  MayerÂ  toÂ  Muddy

WatersÂ onÂ theÂ guitar.Â Â YouÂ mayÂ evenÂ findÂ himÂ playingÂ inÂ theÂ PraiseÂ andÂ WorshipÂ bandÂ atÂ LifeÂ ChurchÂ onÂ Sundays.Â Â Adam lovesÂ God,Â hisÂ family,Â andÂ theÂ MyrtleÂ BeachÂ community.

ABOUTÂ EDÂ PIOTROWSKI:

EdÂ PiotrowskiÂ isÂ ABCÂ 15'sÂ ChiefÂ Meteorologist.Â Â HeÂ hasÂ spentÂ hisÂ entireÂ 29Â yearÂ broadcast careerÂ inÂ theÂ coastalÂ Carolinas.Â Â HeÂ earnedÂ hisÂ B.S.Â degreeÂ inÂ MeteorologyÂ fromÂ NorthÂ CarolinaÂ StateÂ University,Â received MagnaÂ CumÂ LaudeÂ honorsÂ andÂ holdsÂ theÂ SealÂ ofÂ ApprovalÂ fromÂ theÂ AmericanÂ MeteorologicalÂ Society.Â Â InÂ hisÂ 26Â yearsÂ in SouthÂ Carolina,Â EdÂ hasÂ beenÂ nominatedÂ forÂ anÂ Emmy,Â namedÂ BestÂ WeathercasterÂ inÂ theÂ CarolinasÂ byÂ theÂ RadioÂ Television DigitalÂ NewsÂ AssociationÂ ofÂ theÂ Carolinas,Â BestÂ WeathercasterÂ inÂ SouthÂ CarolinaÂ twiceÂ byÂ theÂ SouthÂ CarolinaÂ Broadcasters Association.Â Â InÂ 2018,Â heÂ receivedÂ theÂ JohnÂ ColemanÂ NationalÂ awardÂ forÂ hisÂ coverageÂ before,Â duringÂ andÂ afterÂ Hurricane Florence.Â Â Additionally,Â inÂ 2018,Â heÂ receivedÂ theÂ prestigiousÂ HonoraryÂ LifeÂ MembershipÂ AwardÂ fromÂ theÂ SouthÂ Carolina BroadcastÂ AssociationÂ forÂ demonstratingÂ exceptionalÂ serviceÂ toÂ broadcastingÂ inÂ SouthÂ Carolina.Â Â EdÂ hasÂ beenÂ namedÂ BestÂ of theÂ BeachÂ 15Â yearsÂ inÂ aÂ rowÂ andÂ inÂ 2018,Â wasÂ namedÂ MyrtleÂ Beach'sÂ CitizenÂ ofÂ theÂ Year.Â Â EachÂ year,Â EdÂ visitsÂ andÂ speaksÂ to thousandsÂ ofÂ peopleÂ atÂ variousÂ schools,Â churches,Â civicÂ groups,Â charityÂ functions,Â andÂ festivals.Â Â HisÂ extensiveÂ knowledgeÂ of tropicalÂ  weatherÂ  andÂ  eagernessÂ  toÂ  speakÂ  toÂ  theÂ  communityÂ  enableÂ  himÂ  toÂ  keepÂ  hisÂ  viewersÂ  fullyÂ  awardÂ  ofÂ  potentially dangerousÂ weatherÂ situations.

Check out the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...

Carolina League Stories from March 3, 2020


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew