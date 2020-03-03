Pelicans to Host Charity Bobblehead Challenge

MYRTLEÂ BEACH,Â S.C.Â -Â InÂ conjunctionÂ withÂ theÂ CarolinaÂ CountryÂ MusicÂ Fest, WPDE,Â andÂ GatorÂ 107.9,Â theÂ MyrtleÂ BeachÂ PelicansÂ announcedÂ lastÂ nightÂ thatÂ Friday,Â MayÂ 16Â will featureÂ theÂ AdÂ DellingerÂ vs.Â EdÂ PiotrowskiÂ CharityÂ BobbleheadÂ ChallengeÂ atÂ TicketReturn.Com FieldÂ atÂ PelicansÂ Ballpark.Â Â FansÂ attendingÂ theÂ nightÂ willÂ haveÂ theÂ opportunityÂ toÂ takeÂ homeÂ the bobbleheadÂ ofÂ theirÂ choosingÂ forÂ aÂ $20Â charitableÂ donation.Â Â ProceedsÂ fromÂ theÂ AdamÂ bobblehead willÂ benefitÂ the McKnightÂ Fund Â andÂ proceedsÂ fromÂ theÂ EdÂ bobbleheadÂ willÂ benefit Wreaths AcrossÂ America.Â Â

"TheÂ charityÂ bobbleheadÂ challengeÂ isÂ certainlyÂ differentÂ thanÂ ourÂ traditionalÂ methodÂ of distributingÂ bobbleheads,"Â statedÂ PelicansÂ GeneralÂ ManagerÂ RyanÂ Moore.Â Â "ButÂ we'veÂ chosenÂ this approachÂ becauseÂ weÂ doÂ notÂ viewÂ thisÂ promotionÂ asÂ aÂ giveawayÂ butÂ insteadÂ asÂ aÂ fundraiser designedÂ toÂ doÂ theÂ mostÂ good.Â Â We'reÂ excitedÂ toÂ beÂ partneringÂ withÂ AdamÂ andÂ EdÂ andÂ knowÂ that thisÂ wouldn'tÂ beÂ possibleÂ withoutÂ theirÂ support."

TheÂ bobbleheadÂ challengeÂ isÂ notÂ theÂ onlyÂ competitionÂ thatÂ evening.Â Â ThroughoutÂ theÂ gameÂ on MayÂ 16Â AdamÂ andÂ EdÂ willÂ competeÂ inÂ aÂ varietyÂ ofÂ competitionsÂ inÂ anÂ effortÂ toÂ raiseÂ additional fundsÂ forÂ theirÂ designatedÂ charity.Â Â TheÂ personalityÂ thatÂ raisesÂ theÂ mostÂ fundsÂ willÂ beÂ declaredÂ the winner.Â

TheÂ McKnightÂ FundÂ wasÂ establishedÂ byÂ theÂ principalÂ andÂ membersÂ ofÂ theÂ SeasideÂ Elementary.Â TheÂ fundÂ isÂ designedÂ toÂ assistÂ oneÂ ofÂ theirÂ own,Â secondÂ graderÂ MaddieÂ McKnight,Â whoÂ was recentlyÂ andÂ suddenlyÂ diagnosedÂ withÂ rettÂ syndrome.Â Â ThisÂ rare,Â non-inheritedÂ geneticÂ postnatal neurologicalÂ disorderÂ occursÂ primarilyÂ inÂ girlsÂ andÂ moreÂ rarelyÂ inÂ boys.Â RettÂ syndromeÂ leadsÂ to severeÂ impairments,Â affectingÂ nearlyÂ everyÂ aspectÂ ofÂ theÂ child'sÂ life.

"IÂ haveÂ theÂ honorÂ toÂ beÂ ableÂ toÂ workÂ with,Â andÂ supportÂ severalÂ GrandÂ StrandÂ Charities.Â ManyÂ of theseÂ charitiesÂ impactÂ hundredsÂ ofÂ folks,Â statedÂ AdamÂ Dellinger,Â hostÂ ofÂ theÂ GatorÂ Morning Show.Â "SometimesÂ though,Â it'sÂ reallyÂ greatÂ toÂ beÂ ableÂ toÂ helpÂ oneÂ personÂ orÂ aÂ singleÂ family.

Maddie'sÂ storyÂ hitÂ closeÂ toÂ homeÂ forÂ meÂ andÂ I'mÂ thankfulÂ toÂ beÂ ableÂ toÂ useÂ theÂ Charity BobbleheadÂ ChallengeÂ toÂ helpÂ herÂ andÂ herÂ familyÂ duringÂ thisÂ unimaginablyÂ difficultÂ time."

EdÂ isÂ aÂ longtimeÂ supporterÂ ofÂ WreathsÂ AcrossÂ America,Â whoseÂ missionÂ isÂ toÂ Remember,Â Honor andÂ TeachÂ byÂ coordinatingÂ wreath-layingÂ ceremoniesÂ atÂ ArlingtonÂ NationalÂ Cemetery,Â asÂ wellÂ as atÂ moreÂ thanÂ 2,100Â additionalÂ locationsÂ inÂ allÂ 50Â U.S.Â states,Â atÂ seaÂ andÂ abroad.Â Â EdÂ isÂ workingÂ with theÂ FlorenceÂ NationalÂ CemeteryÂ toÂ putÂ asÂ manyÂ wreathsÂ asÂ possibleÂ onÂ gravesÂ atÂ Christmas throughÂ theÂ saleÂ hisÂ bobblehead.

"SupportingÂ theÂ militaryÂ andÂ ourÂ veteransÂ hasÂ alwaysÂ beenÂ aÂ passionÂ ofÂ mine,"Â statedÂ WPDE ChiefÂ MeteorolgoistÂ EdÂ Piotrowski.Â Â "IÂ wasÂ involvedÂ withÂ anÂ eventÂ atÂ theÂ FlorenceÂ National CemeteryÂ aÂ fewÂ yearsÂ backÂ andÂ afterwardsÂ IÂ madeÂ itÂ aÂ missionÂ toÂ helpÂ themÂ outÂ howeverÂ IÂ could.

LastÂ ChristmasÂ weÂ raisedÂ enoughÂ moneyÂ toÂ layÂ wreathsÂ onÂ 9,000Â graves.Â Â OurÂ goalÂ thisÂ yearÂ isÂ to coverÂ allÂ 13,000."

Single-gameÂ tickets,Â includingÂ thoseÂ forÂ theÂ CharityÂ BobbleheadÂ ChallengeÂ onÂ MayÂ 16,Â willÂ be availableÂ beginningÂ MarchÂ 12Â atÂ theÂ team'sÂ ThirstyÂ ThursdayÂ TicketÂ PartyÂ fromÂ 4PM-7PM.Â Â All ticketsÂ willÂ goÂ on-saleÂ MarchÂ 13Â atÂ 10AM.Â Â TicketsÂ willÂ beÂ availableÂ onlineÂ at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, Â overÂ theÂ phoneÂ atÂ 843-918-6000,Â andÂ inÂ personÂ atÂ theÂ Anderson BrothersÂ BoxÂ OfficeÂ atÂ TicketReturn.ComÂ Field.

TheÂ Pelicans'Â 2020Â seasonÂ willÂ beginÂ atÂ homeÂ onÂ AprilÂ 9Â againstÂ theÂ defendingÂ CarolinaÂ League ChampionÂ WilmingtonÂ BlueÂ Rocks.Â Â TheÂ 2020Â seasonÂ marksÂ theÂ 22nd Â yearÂ forÂ theÂ PelicansÂ onÂ the GrandÂ StrandÂ andÂ theÂ sixthÂ yearÂ asÂ theÂ ClassÂ A-AdvancedÂ affiliateÂ ofÂ theÂ ChicagoÂ Cubs.Â Season TicketÂ packagesÂ areÂ currentlyÂ availableÂ onlineÂ at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, Â byÂ phoneÂ atÂ (843) 918-6000,Â orÂ inÂ personÂ atÂ theÂ PelicansÂ FrontÂ Office.Â Â

ABOUTÂ ADAMÂ DELLINGER:

Adam'sÂ accentÂ andÂ loveÂ ofÂ theÂ TarheelsÂ originateÂ fromÂ aÂ smallÂ townÂ outsideÂ ofÂ Winston- Salem,Â NorthÂ Carolina.Â Â HeÂ andÂ hisÂ wife,Â Corri,Â tagÂ teamÂ wrangleÂ theirÂ 4-year-oldÂ daughter,Â andÂ theirÂ twoÂ dogs,Â JordanÂ and Grayson.Â Â WhenÂ he'sÂ notÂ cuttingÂ upÂ onÂ theÂ GatorÂ MorningÂ ShowÂ he'sÂ playingÂ everythingÂ fromÂ JohnÂ MayerÂ toÂ Muddy

WatersÂ onÂ theÂ guitar.Â Â YouÂ mayÂ evenÂ findÂ himÂ playingÂ inÂ theÂ PraiseÂ andÂ WorshipÂ bandÂ atÂ LifeÂ ChurchÂ onÂ Sundays.Â Â Adam lovesÂ God,Â hisÂ family,Â andÂ theÂ MyrtleÂ BeachÂ community.

ABOUTÂ EDÂ PIOTROWSKI:

EdÂ PiotrowskiÂ isÂ ABCÂ 15'sÂ ChiefÂ Meteorologist.Â Â HeÂ hasÂ spentÂ hisÂ entireÂ 29Â yearÂ broadcast careerÂ inÂ theÂ coastalÂ Carolinas.Â Â HeÂ earnedÂ hisÂ B.S.Â degreeÂ inÂ MeteorologyÂ fromÂ NorthÂ CarolinaÂ StateÂ University,Â received MagnaÂ CumÂ LaudeÂ honorsÂ andÂ holdsÂ theÂ SealÂ ofÂ ApprovalÂ fromÂ theÂ AmericanÂ MeteorologicalÂ Society.Â Â InÂ hisÂ 26Â yearsÂ in SouthÂ Carolina,Â EdÂ hasÂ beenÂ nominatedÂ forÂ anÂ Emmy,Â namedÂ BestÂ WeathercasterÂ inÂ theÂ CarolinasÂ byÂ theÂ RadioÂ Television DigitalÂ NewsÂ AssociationÂ ofÂ theÂ Carolinas,Â BestÂ WeathercasterÂ inÂ SouthÂ CarolinaÂ twiceÂ byÂ theÂ SouthÂ CarolinaÂ Broadcasters Association.Â Â InÂ 2018,Â heÂ receivedÂ theÂ JohnÂ ColemanÂ NationalÂ awardÂ forÂ hisÂ coverageÂ before,Â duringÂ andÂ afterÂ Hurricane Florence.Â Â Additionally,Â inÂ 2018,Â heÂ receivedÂ theÂ prestigiousÂ HonoraryÂ LifeÂ MembershipÂ AwardÂ fromÂ theÂ SouthÂ Carolina BroadcastÂ AssociationÂ forÂ demonstratingÂ exceptionalÂ serviceÂ toÂ broadcastingÂ inÂ SouthÂ Carolina.Â Â EdÂ hasÂ beenÂ namedÂ BestÂ of theÂ BeachÂ 15Â yearsÂ inÂ aÂ rowÂ andÂ inÂ 2018,Â wasÂ namedÂ MyrtleÂ Beach'sÂ CitizenÂ ofÂ theÂ Year.Â Â EachÂ year,Â EdÂ visitsÂ andÂ speaksÂ to thousandsÂ ofÂ peopleÂ atÂ variousÂ schools,Â churches,Â civicÂ groups,Â charityÂ functions,Â andÂ festivals.Â Â HisÂ extensiveÂ knowledgeÂ of tropicalÂ weatherÂ andÂ eagernessÂ toÂ speakÂ toÂ theÂ communityÂ enableÂ himÂ toÂ keepÂ hisÂ viewersÂ fullyÂ awardÂ ofÂ potentially dangerousÂ weatherÂ situations.

