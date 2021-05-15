Pelicans Split Saturday Doubleheader in Front of Sellout Crowd

May 15, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, SC- A sellout crowd of 3,300 fans were treated to two games for the price of one as the Pelicans split their first doubleheader of the season with Augusta on Saturday. This marks the second sellout crowd of 2021.

Game One: The Pelicans scored three runs in the first inning and didn't look back as they won their third game over Augusta by the score of 5-1. This was their first taste of the new seven-inning doubleheaders.

Jonathan Sierra (2-2, 4 RBI) made a huge impact in his first game with the Pelicans with a pair of two-run singles. Yohendrick Pinango (1-3, RBI, 2 R) knocked in the other run for Myrtle Beach.

Manuel Espinoza picked up the first win of the season after throwing five innings and four strikeouts. He allowed five hits and just one earned run while walking two.

The GreenJackets tallied seven hits but only one run. Braulio Vasquez (2-3, 1 RBI) collected the only RBI of the game for Augusta. Willie Carter (2-3, R) also tallied multiple hits in the performance.

The loss went to starter Chad Bryant Jr., who threw only one inning and let in three runs.

The Pelicans were on it from the start as two runners reached base to start the bottom half of the first. Yohendrick Pinango sent the opposite way with an RBI single, his second RBI of the series. After the Birds loaded the bases, Sierra lined a ball to left to plate two more runs. Myrtle Beach had a 3-0 lead after the first.

Two more runs came across on another Sierra single to extend the Pelicans' lead to 5-0 after the third inning.

Vasquez picked up the only run of the game for Augusta on an RBI single to right field to score Carter in the fourth inning.

Scott Kobos came on in relief and threw scoreless innings to end the game.

Game Two: In a game that didn't see its first run until the bottom of the fifth, the Pelicans fell 2-1 to Augusta in eight innings.

There were only six hits shared between the two teams in the extra-inning game. Javier Valdes (2-3) tallied over half of Augusta's hits, while Luis Verdugo (1-3, 2B, R), Ethan Hearn (1-3), and Edmond Americaan (1-4) provided the only hits for Myrtle Beach.

Justin Yeager (2-0) won his second game of the year after pitching the final two innings leaving the Pelicans hitless. Jake Reindl (0-1) took the loss following the go-ahead run in the eighth.

Augusta looked to go up early with three walks and a hit-by-pitch in the first inning but came up with nothing in the first inning against Pelicans' starter DJ Herz.

The game's first run came in the fifth inning when Verdugo broke a five-game hitless streak with a double down the left-field line. Verdugo advanced to third on a passed ball and came home after a wild pitch from Augusta pitcher Ben Dum.

Myrtle Beach went into the seventh inning with a slim lead and brought reliever Bailey Reid back out for his second inning of work. Reid loaded the bases by giving up a single, a hit-by-pitch, and a walk with two outs to bring up leadoff hitter Stephen Paolini. Down to his final strike, the GreenJackets' centerfielder walked with a full count to even the score at one.

Augusta took advantage of the new extra innings rule that places a runner on second to start the inning as Landon Stephens doubled home Cam Shepherd off Reindl to plate the go-ahead run. Myrtle Beach was retired in order in their half of the eight to end the game at 2-1.

Myrtle Beach and Augusta will finish off the six-game series tomorrow night with a 6:05 first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.