Pelicans Promote Call to Assistant General Manager

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Due to five seasons of outstanding performance and service to the community in Myrtle Beach, the Pelicans have promoted Kristin Call, previously the club's senior director of marketing, to assistant general manager.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are lucky to have Kristin as an executive member of the front office," said general manager Ryan Moore. "Kristin's contributions across multiple departments are integral to the continued success of our franchise. Kristin is not only extremely talented, but she is also the ultimate 'team player,' going above and beyond on a daily basis. I speak for the entire organization when I congratulate Kristin on her much-deserved promotion.

Call joined the Pelicans in October of 2013. She earned the Carolina League's Female Executive of the Year award in 2015, when she was also nominated for the Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year. The driving force behind the club's marketing efforts, Call has helped Myrtle Beach set several attendance records. Through her leadership, TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark has also been ranked among the Top 100 Stadium Experiences by Stadium Journey in six of the past seven seasons. The Pelicans also earned a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2017.

Originally a native of Barboursville, W.V., Call began her baseball career as an intern in 2006 with the West Virginia Power. She was hired in 2007 full-time as the club's director of promotions before seeing her role expanded in 2008 to director of marketing. Two years later, she was promoted to assistant general manager, marketing, where she oversaw all marketing for the team, as well as community relations, promotions and production. In 2012, Call was named the South Atlantic League Female Executive of the Year. She was also a finalist for the Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year.

With the Power, Call created and executed the team's healthy lifestyle program. Through appearances that promoted the importance of healthy living, the initiative reached over 20,000 kids in West Virginia.

A graduate of West Virginia State University, where she was on a four-year academic and volleyball scholarship, Call graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2006 with a B.A. in communications and a focus in public relations.

The 2018 season was the 20th season for the Pelicans franchise and fourth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

