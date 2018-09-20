Pelicans Host Ballpark Trick-Or-Treat Thirsty Thursday Style

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have partnered with 106.5 NASH FM to host a safe Trick-or-Treat event at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, October 25. Kids 12 & under will be invited onto the field for a safe trick-or-treat around the warning track. Additionally, attendees can enjoy live music, Thirsty Thursday drink specials, as well as a variety of food and other beverage specials.

Event specials will include:

- $1 draft beer (domestic and craft)

- $2 cans & bottles of beer

$2 hot dogs

- $3 sausages, fries, and chicken tenders

"We hosted a similar event last year for our My Pelicans members," state Pelicans General Manager Ryan Moore. "It was such a success we wanted to make it a bigger event and open it up to everyone. We look forward to hosting families and fans of all ages for a fun night at the ballpark."

For more information regarding the event please call the Pelicans Front Office at 843-918-6000.

