Pelicans' Call and Cannella Elevated to New Roles

February 27, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are excited to announce the advancement of Kristin Call and Ryan Cannella to new roles within the organization. On the heels of the club's stellar 2019 season, Call assumes the role of Associate General Manager and Cannella moves into the role of Assistant General Manager of Sales.

"I am excited to announce the promotions of Kristin and Ryan to senior leadership positions within the Pelicans front office," stated Pelicans General Manager Ryan Moore. "These promotions were not based solely on their work at the ballpark but, just as importantly, their commitment to the entire Grand Strand community. It's been extremely impressive to watch their growth both professionally and within the community during their time with the Pelicans. With our leadership team fully in place, the 2020 season is going to be a fun one for Pelicans fans!"

Call, who is entering her 15th season in MiLB, has been a leader within the Pelicans organization for the last six seasons. With a reorganized executive structure prior to the 2019 season, Call embraced her then new role in an ever increasing leadership position. She provided essential support to allow for a successful transition that saw the team reach heights never attained before.

In addition to her involvement with all aspects of running an organization, Call's core responsibilities fall under the marketing and promotions departments. Under Kristin's management, the Pelicans saw a 403% Return on Ad Spend in digital marketing. She also leads by example in community giveback and serves the Grand Strand Community through a variety of organizations. She has also been recognized within the industry as the Female Executive of the Year for the Carolina League in 2019 and 2015, and also in 2012 when working in the South Atlantic League.

Cannella joined the Pelicans as an Account Executive in 2015 before being promoted to Director of Sales in 2018. Under his leadership the sales staff recorded franchise highs for sponsorship sales, suite ticket sales, and catered group sales, as well as the second best year in group ticket sales. The club also recorded a top three finish in season memberships and mini plans.

Prior to his arrival in Myrtle Beach he spent time with both the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and Goodyear Ballpark, Spring Training home of the Reds and the Indians. He is currently a member of the Myrtle Beach Chicora Rotary Club, and serves on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand. Cannella is a graduate of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs where he earned a Business Degree with an emphasis in Sport Management.

The Pelicans' 2020 season will begin on April 9 against the defending Carolina League Champion Wilmington Blue Rocks. The 2020 season marks the sixth year for the Pelicans as the Class Aâ Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918â 6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.