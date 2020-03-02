Pelicans Announce Weekly Promotions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are excited to announce the weekly promotions and fireworks dates for their upcoming 2020 season. The club is thrilled to welcome back a myriad of fan favorites as well as reveal several new promotions. While today's announcement features season- long promotions, fans can expect another announcement tomorrow which will unveil many of the team's biggest single- game promotions including giveaways, special appearances and more. To start things off, the loaded weekly promotional schedule includes:

Monday: Mega Mason Jar Monday presented by RipTydz and Twelve 33 Distillery featuring 64oz. Mega Mason Jar mixed drinks for $20 from 6PM to 8PM. Half Off for Hunger returns and fans will once again receive half- price admission when they donate an item from the approved Backpack Buddies list.

Tuesday: $2 Tacos and Tallboys returns for the third consecutive year presented by Better Brands, WPDE and NASH 106.5 FM. Every Tuesday tacos and Corona and Modelo tallboys will be available for just two dollars each from 6PM to 8PM on the Budweiser Thirst Inning Deck.

Wednesday: Weiner Wednesday with the return of the $1 Hebrew National Hot Dog all game long. Additionally, every Wednesday is a Wet Nosed Wednesday where dogs are admitted free with the purchase of a Budweiser Thirst Inning Deck ticket. Special dog- focused ticket packages are available online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com.

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday presented by Celebrations Nitelife, Axelrod & Associates and Gator 107.9 FM. with $1 12oz. Bud and Bud Light drafts, $2 16oz. cans and $2 glasses of Duplin Winery wine. Gates will open early at 5:30 p.m. on every Thursday with drink specials running until 8PM.

Friday: Family Fireworks Night is new for the 2020 season. The night is highlighted by the Family 4- Pack for $40. This brand new ticket package, which is available every Friday, includes four game tickets, on- field fireworks passes, two fun zone wristbands, and two free kids' meals at Bar Louie. Every Friday features a pre- game on- field catch (open to all fans), kid- friendly themes, and a post- game East Coast Pyrotechnics Fireworks Extravaganza all courtesy of WMBF and Mix 97.7. Additionally, every Friday home game the Pelicans will honor First Responders courtesy of 1- 800- BoardUp.

Saturday: Also new for 2020, Saturday will feature $2 12oz. Truly and Bud Light seltzers and $5 mixed drinks until 7PM courtesy of Better Brands and Twelve 33 Distillery. Every Saturday will also feature Tap Takeovers at the Pelicans Perch while supplies last. The tap takeover schedule is as follows:



- April 11: New South

- April 25: Wicked Weed

- May 16: Cigar City

- May 30: Oskar Blues

- June 20: Narragansett

- June 27: Lagunitas

- August 1: New Belgium

- September 5: Palmetto Brewing

Returning Saturday promotions include Palmetto State Saturday courtesy of WMBF and NASH 106.5 where all South Carolina residents receive $3 off of their game ticket by showing their ID at the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office. The night also features the Locals Dice Roll Extravaganza where each Saturday one local fan will have the chance to win up to $50,000 courtesy of HTC and Sparks Toyota ($25,000 to the winner and $25,000 to charity). Additionally, every Saturday home game is Embrace Veterans Saturday courtesy of Embrace Hospice.

Sunday: Family Sunday is back courtesy of Anderson Brothers Bank. Every night at Pelicans Ballpark is family- friendly, but Sundays go above and beyond. Each Sunday game fans of all ages are invited to play catch on the field pre- game. All Sundays feature special kid- friendly themes and summer- Sundays include post- game fireworks.

Fireworks: Throughout the 2020 season, the Pelicans will light up the sky above TicketReturn.Com Field with 26 post- game fireworks extravaganzas brought to you by East Coast Pyrotechnics. Major dates include Opening Night, July 3, every Friday and much more. In addition to these 26 traditional nighttime shows, the Pelicans are proud to announce the first- ever Daytime Fireworks Smoke Show Spectacular in all of Minor League Baseball.

Other weekly staples include a pre- game autograph session every day for fans of all ages courtesy of Allegiant Air, and every night kids 12 and under can run the bases post- game courtesy of Broadway Grand Prix. Additionally, veterans and active duty military personnel as well as first responders save $3 daily with ID at the Anderson Brothers Box Office at TicketReturn.Com Field.

Game times for the 2020 season: With the exception of Labor Day (Monday, September 7) all weekday games (Monday- Friday) will begin at 7:05 PM. Gates will open at 5:30 PM. on Thursdays and 6PM on all other weekdays. Game time for Labor Day is set for 3:05 PM with gates opening at 2PM. First pitch for all weekend games at TicketReturn.Com Field are scheduled for 6:05 PM with gates opening at 5PM.

The Pelicans' 2020 season will begin at home on April 9 against the defending Carolina League Champion Wilmington Blue Rocks. The 2020 season marks the 22nd year for the Pelicans on the Grand Strand and the sixth year as the Class A- Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Season Ticket packages are currently available online at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, by phone at (843) 918- 6000, or in person at the Pelicans Front Office. Single- game tickets will be available beginning March 12 during the team's Thirsty Thursday Ticket Party from 4PM- 7PM. All tickets will go on- sale March 13 at 10AM.

