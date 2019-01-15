Pelicans Announce Partnership with LiveSource

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Myrtle Beach Pelicans and LiveSource LLC are thrilled to announce a partnership to utilize the LiveSource mobile app for live jersey auctions and more for the upcoming 2019 season.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Pelicans and couldn't be more excited to help the organization increase auction sales and the excitement felt by their fans throughout the season," stated LiveSource CEO Scott Levin. "The LiveSource app allows the team to now unleash thrilling opportunities to fans at a moment's notice."

With LiveSource in play at the games, fans of the Pelicans will be able to bid and win unique memorabilia and fan experiences from their seats in the stadium or from home or work if they're not able to attend the games. LiveSource is the only platform that allows sellers to instantly reach buyers while they're most excited. Baseball organizations throughout the country are already experiencing tremendous benefits with the LiveSource instant marketplace and so by taking advantage of this technology, the Pelicans will treat fans to constant excitement and the best fan experience in the entire Carolina League.

"We are excited about this new relationship," stated Myrtle Beach Pelicans General Manager Ryan Moore. "The integration of the LiveSource app provides an opportunity to enhance our fans' game day experience right from their seats. Additionally, the platform will provide fans the chance to bid on Pelicans memorabilia regardless of their location. Both of these options will not only add to the fan experience but also help raise additional dollars for our charity partners."

The Pelicans' 2019 season kicks off on April 4 against the Lynchburg Hillcats. Season tickets are available now. For more information or to purchase tickets visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com or call 843- 918-6000.

