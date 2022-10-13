Pelicans Announce Fall Events Lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are pleased to announce the return of their annual Trick-or-Treat at the ballpark. The event is Friday, October 28 from 5pm to 7pm. Kids 12 & under will be invited onto the field for a trick-or-treat around the warning track. Concessions will be available including the $25 Family Friday Meal Deal which includes 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi, and a bucket of popcorn. Admission to the event is free and open to all ages but does require a ticket. To secure your free ticket to the annual Trick-or-Treat event visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com/Halloween. It is recommended that you secure your ticket early as this is a highly popular event.

"The Trick-or-Treat event is an off-season staple for the Pelicans and we are thrilled to once again host families and fans of all ages for a night of fun at the ballpark," stated Pelicans President Ryan Moore.

DISC GOLF: This fall also brings disc golf back to Pelicans Ballpark for a one-night only event on November 3 courtesy of Innova Disc Golf, The Teddy Peddler, and Throw Pink. The Hek Yeh Putter Party is a premier disc golf/baseball stadium experience and competition. Participants have the chance to compete for 18 holes on the 9 hole temporary course designed in and around the entire ballpark including the playing field. The final hole has competitors teeing off from deep second base toward home plate to an Innova DISCatcher or basket.

The night includes a minimum of 10 raffle prizes and cash prizes for the top 30% of the field. Tee times are available for groups of 4 or less (exceptions may be made for families larger than 4) with groups teeing off every 10 minutes until 7pm. Gates will open at 3:30pm and the event runs until 8pm. The cost to play is $21.50 per person and includes 2 raffle tickets. Admission is $6.50 per person for non-players.

Limited concessions will be available. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes as the course will require walking and step navigation (no cleats allowed). Players are permitted to bring their own discs but that is not required as discs will be available on-site.

For more information or to book your tee time, visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com.

GUNS & HOSES CHARITY SOFTBALL: The annual Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game will again return to Pelicans Ballpark this fall. The event, which is presented by 707 Shooting Range and WMBF News, will feature an 8-team showdown between local first responders on November 12. All proceeds from the event will benefit SOS Care, Inc. and Horry County Project Lifesaver.

Admission to the event is a $5 donation to SOS Care, Inc. The event will also include a hot dog buffet while supplies last. Concessions will also be available. Additionally, spectators can participate in various games and raffles with all proceeds benefiting SOS Health Care Inc.

"We're excited to once again host this event at the ballpark," stated Pelicans General Manager Kristin Call. "We are stewards of Pelicans Ballpark for the community and what better way to celebrate that than by hosting a charity event headlined by our community's first responders."

Project Lifesaver is the premier search and rescue program operated internationally and is strategically designed for "at risk" individuals who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering. The primary mission of Project Lifesaver is to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children with the propensity to wander due to a cognitive condition. Locally, this is a collaborative project between SOS Care, The City of Myrtle Beach and Horry County Public Safety.

Event details are available online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/guns&hoses.

