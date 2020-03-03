Pelicans Announce Biggest Promotional Nights of 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - On the heels of yesterday's announcement, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are proud to unveil the remainder of their 2020 promotional schedule and highlight many of their biggest single- game promotions including giveaways, theme nights, special appearances and more.

Giveaways: Beginning in June fans will have the opportunity to take home multiple premium giveaway items. Giveaways include a Hawaiian Shirt Series featuring a Braves era Pelicans design (June 27), a Mermen design (July 23), and a Pelicans design (August 1). June 20 features a Willson Contreras themed giveaway as a part of Cubs- A- Palooza. The figurine features a bobblearm rather than the standard bobblehead and is designed with Contreras in the catcher's position preparing to throw a ball. However, instead of a baseball, this unique design has Willson throwing Wilson the Volleyball from the movie Cast Away. The film, for which Tom Hanks took home a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, is celebrating its 20 year anniversary. September 5 rounds out the giveaway calendar with a Palmetto State Beach Hat giveaway.

Key Theme Nights: April contains several key theme nights and promotions including Spring Break Night with a Foam Party (April 11), a pre- game Helicopter Candy Drop for kids 12 and under on Easter (April 12), and Celebrate 2nd Night to support IBS Awareness (April 23).

May includes the return of Military Appreciation Night courtesy of Embrace Hospice (May 15), Red Jeep Night ft. Hurricane Preparedness with WPDE (May 7), a Taco 2K (May 5), and the return of Derby Night (May 29) featuring the World's Largest Mint Julep, in- game horse races and more. Additional nights of note for May include Halfway to Halloween (May 30) featuring a haunted house and a post- game trick- or- treat (kids 12 and under), plus Mental Health Awareness Night and jersey auction presented by Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital (May 31).

June brings the return of Braves Weekend for a third consecutive season (June 26- 27). Cubs- A- Palooza is also back for the fourth- straight year (June 19- 20). Both events will include appearances and VIP packages that will be announced at a later date. July features Mermen Night (July 23), and the Knockerball Tournament of Champions (July 30) is back by popular demand. August celebrates the third annual Deaf Awareness Night with a brand new American Sign Language Jersey (August 1) while September closes out the season with Luau Night (September 5), the World's Largest Sundae (September 6), and our Labor Day Party (September 7) featuring a Daytime Fireworks Smoke Show and the Leave Labor Day to Us Picnic Package. Pre- game picnics usually require a minimum of 15 tickets, but on September 7 there is no minimum and an All- You- Can- Eat buffet and game ticket is available for $20 per person. The buffet will include hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, cookies, tea, lemonade, and water.

A complete listing of the Pelicans' promotional schedule is available online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/promotions.

The Pelicans' 2020 season will begin at home on April 9 against the defending Carolina League Champion Wilmington Blue Rocks. The 2020 season marks the 22nd year for the Pelicans on the Grand Strand and the sixth year as the Class A- Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Season Ticket packages are currently available online at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, by phone at (843) 918- 6000, or in person at the Pelicans Front Office. Single- game tickets will be available beginning March 12 during the team's Thirsty Thursday Ticket Party from 4PM- 7PM. All tickets will go on- sale March 13 at 10AM.

