Peck Powers Jacks To 3-1 Win Over Cedar Rapids

February 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Infront of a large crowd at Trinity Health Arena the Muskegon Lumberjacks (27-13-3-4, 61 pts.) took care of business on Friday Night and took down the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (21-22-1-2, 45 pts.) by a score of 3-1.

Cedar Rapids opened the scoring in the second period with a strong effort from Maxon Vig on a rush down the ice. While outmuscling a Jacks defenseman, Vig won possession in the offensive zone and worked towards the net. The 6'2, 207-pound defenseman continued by forcing the puck across the goal line at the 6:28 mark.

Just over a minute later the Jacks responded with their own goal. Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) held possession on the far side of the zone and sent the puck to the middle of the slot. After caroming off a few skates, the puck found its way to the stick of Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN). With time and space, Lawrence ripped a shot to the back of the net to tie the score to 1-1.

Just one power play opportunity came for the Lumberjacks in the game, and it came halfway through the third period. After winning the faceoff to start the advantage, David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) made his way to the front of the net. David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) fired a one time blast from the far side off the post providing a rebound at the top of the crease. Ready and waiting to pounce, Klee pushed the rebound through the five hole and across the goal line to give the Jacks a 2-1 lead with 11 minutes remaining in regulation.

Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA) added an empty netter to seal the deal in the final minute and send the Jacks to a 3-1 win.

Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (13-5-2-3) earned the win with 16 saves on 17 shots against. On the other side of the ice AJ Reyelts (16-15-1-0) earned the loss with 19 saves on 21 shots against.

Tomorrow night the Jacks and Riders close out the weekend and season long series with Beach Night at Trinity Health Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. with tickets going fast. Get yours before the sell out at muskegonlumberjacks.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.