Pecararo Returns to Rabbits for 21-22 Season

August 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced that forward Liam Pecararo has re-signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Pecararo, a Canton, MA native, returns to the Swamp Rabbits after a 35-point regular season in 2020-21 that saw the winger light the lamp 15 times. He would add an additional four points in eight games to his total during the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"We are very excited to have Pecs back for another season," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "He has been a big piece to the Greenville organization for multiple seasons, and I know the best is yet to come. He is one of the most dynamic players in the league with his puck possession and offensive skill set. Liam is a very effective player for us and is incredibly entertaining for our fan base. Pecs has made Greenville his second home and that will continue into 2021-2022."

The fourth-year pro will enter his third season in Greenville, having played 92 regular season games in a Swamp Rabbits sweater. Pecararo has racked up 85 points between the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL and the Swamp Rabbits since turning pro in 2019.

Swamp Rabbits Season Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.