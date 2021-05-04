Pearson Sets Tone in Bisons Season-Opening 6-1 Win

(Trenton, NJ) - After 600 days away, baseball returned to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Tuesday night as the Buffalo Bisons welcomed the Worcester Red Sox for their first game in franchise history. All eyes were on the starting pitching matchup as top prospects *Nate Pearson *and *Tanner Houck *squared off in a possible sign of things to come for the Blue Jays and Red Sox. It was Pearson who prevailed in this meeting, as the righthander struck out eight over 3.2 fluid innings in a 6-1 Bisons win. Five Bisons picked up two hits, and the bullpen delivered 5.1 scoreless innings before a sellout crowd of 1,526 as Triple-A baseball returned to New Jersey for the first time since 1961.

Pearson had it working early in a 14-pitch top of the first that saw him generate back-to-back strikeouts looking to start the ballgame. The big righthander got immediate run support in the home half thanks to four hits, including a pair of two-out RBI knocks from *Tyler White *and *Josh Palacios*. Pearson struck out three in the second and two more in the third, allowing just a single and a hit batter during that stretch.

Buffalo nearly struck again in the second when *Juan Graterol *and *Logan Warmoth *reached on two-out base hits at the bottom of the lineup. Houck struck out *Forrest Wall *to escape, but wasn't as fortunate in the third when Palacios picked up his second two-out RBI single after a leadoff double from *Breyvic Valera*.

Trailing 3-0, the Red Sox mustered their only offense during Pearson's final inning in the fourth. After *Connor Wong *whiffed for his eighth and final punchout, *Michael Chavis *doubled down the right field line. *Yairo Munoz *collected his second hit with a two-out infield single, and *Marcus Wilson *worked a full-count walk to load the bases. The second infield single of the inning came off the bat off *Jonathan Arauz *to make it a 3-1 ballgame, at which point Pearson was lifted after throwing 78 pitches (53 strikes). *Tayler Saucedo *came through in the biggest spot of the night, striking out designated hitter *Josh Ockimey *to keep the Bisons in front 3-1.

Saucedo (1-0) delivered two more scoreless innings, paving the way for the trio of *Kirby Snead*, *Jeremy Beasley*, and *Bryan Baker *to cover the last three innings without allowing a hit. In the bottom of the seventh, the Bisons bats put up three runs to create some separation and breathing room. Again, it was Graterol and Warmoth making it happen with their second hits of the night and Wall coming through with a two-RBI triple for his second hit and a 5-1 lead. On the very next pitch, Valera delivered a sacrifice fly to center field for the game's final run.

The Bisons and Red Sox continue their six-game series by celebrating Cinco De Mayo together at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Wednesday, May 5 at 7:00 PM. Pregame radio coverage with *Gregg Caserta *and Trenton Baseball Hall of Famer *Dave Schofield* begins at 6:30 PM on 920 ESPN New Jersey .

