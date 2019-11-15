PCL Announces 2020 Schedule

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Following an outstanding 2019 season, during which over 7,000,000 fans attended games across the league and culminated with the Sacramento River Cats claiming the Triple-A National Championship, the Pacific Coast League today released its official 2020 championship season schedule.

Opening Day of the league's 118th campaign will take place on Thursday, April 9, with the first official pitch scheduled to take place at an afternoon matchup between the champion River Cats and the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field in Reno. All other PCL teams will launch their seasons with contests that evening, including the home opener for the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark, where they drew over 650,000 fans during that stadium's debut season in 2019.

The 2020 PCL season will feature the league's newest club, the Wichita Wind Surge. The home of the Wind Surge will be a brand-new ballpark on the banks of the Arkansas River in downtown Wichita, which will serve as the anchor for the Ballpark Village and other surrounding mixed-use development.

The Wichita club, which is the franchise relocated from New Orleans after the 2019 season, will play its first-ever game in an Opening Night contest on the road at Dell Diamond against the Round Rock Express, with the inaugural home opener set for April 14 versus the Memphis Redbirds.

The PCL is comprised of 16 teams with four, four-team divisions, equally divided among two conferences - American and Pacific. Each team will play 140 games, including 112 games within their conference. The remaining 28 contests are against teams in the opposing conference, with eight series that are equally split between home and road.

The 2020 mid-season Triple-A All-Star Game festivities will take place at PNC Field, home of the International League's Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The three-day showcase event will again feature the Triple-A Home Run Derby and conclude with the 33rd annual Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday night, July 15; the game will be again be aired nationally on MLB Network.

All 16 clubs will complete their regular season schedules on Labor Day, September 7. The four division winners will meet in the Conference Playoffs beginning Wednesday, September 9; the conference winners will then meet in the PCL Championship Series from September 15-20. All playoff series are in the best-of-five format.

The 2020 Pacific Coast League champion will then face the International League champion in the onegame, winner-take-all Triple-A National Championship Game, being held next year at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, September 22. FOX Sports will telecast the live broadcast of the game on the FS1 channel.

