Pavlas Loaned to Fayetteville

January 8, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are announcing the loan move of Christian Pavlas to the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Pavlas was recently awarded FHL goaltender of the month for December after posting a perfect 10-0-0-0 record and sporting a 1.75 GAA and .931 save percentage in 11 appearances.

The Bratislava, Slovakia native has won in each of his last 13 starts and his been a key cog in the Thunderbirds current franchise record winning streak of 13 games.

"This opportunity felt like a long time coming for Patches [Pavlas]" head coach Andre Niec said. "He's been incredible for us winning games and playing well, we're sorry to lose him while we're still [on the] winning [streak] but we wish him all the best in Fayetteville."

Pavlas leads the FHL in all major categories so far this season (Wins, GAA, Sv%, and Shutouts) and leaves Carolina, as of this writing, as the all-time leader in those same four categories.

His goaltending line so far this season reads 13-0-0-1, 1.61 GAA, .937 sv%, 3 SO, 1 Assist.

Pavlas will join a Fayetteville team that is currently in the playoff hunt in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The Marksmen sit in 7th place with a 12-11-3 record and they'll play the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in a home-and-home series in each of the next two weekends starting this Friday in Roanoke.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2019

Pavlas Loaned to Fayetteville - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.