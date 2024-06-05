Paul Mastroeni Talks Chicho Arango IMPACT on Real Salt Lake
June 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake YouTube Video
Taylor Twellman talks with Pablo Mastroeni about how having a player like Chicho Arango on your MLS squad is a game changer.
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #realsaltlake
Check out the Real Salt Lake Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 5, 2024
- LAFC Signs Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Legends Diego Valeri, Jack Jewsbury Set to Play in Green Is Gold Charity Match on June 26 - Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United Signs Attacker Samuel Shashoua - Minnesota United FC
- Eight Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for June FIFA Window - Atlanta United FC
- Earthquakes Name Vassili Cremanzidis Head Sporting Strategist - San Jose Earthquakes
- Zayed Law Offices Named Proud Partner of Chicago Fire FC - Chicago Fire FC
- City History: Hat Trick Heroes - New York City FC
- Nashville SC Introduces Greener Goals Starting XI Initiative - Nashville SC
- Charlotte FC Brought the Party in 3-2 Comeback against Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Three-Game Week at Home Saturday v Austin FC
- Real Salt Lake's Gavin Beavers, Zavier Gozo Named to U.S.A. Under-19 Men's Youth National Team Training Camp
- Real Salt Lake Continues Three-Game Week on Road Wednesday at Seattle
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Three-Game Week on Road Saturday at Dallas
- Real Salt Lake Remains Home Saturday for Rocky Mountain Cup Match