Paul Davis Scholarship Announced
August 18, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release
CLINTON, IOWA - The LumberKings and the entire Clinton
community lost a good friend in March with the sudden passing of LumberKings President Paul
Davis. To honor his memory, friends and family have established a scholarship at Clinton
Community College to honor him and his commitment to education and the community.
Paul Davis grew up in Des Moines, Iowa and attended Clinton Community College. An agent
with the Iowa Bankers Association in Des Moines, he placed great value in education. He was a
dedicated volunteer and champion for many causes in the community. His love of sports grew
from being an athlete as a young kid, to coaching at all levels, especially the 20-plus seasons of
coaching his children's teams. He loved attending events with wife Kris, and supporting his
family by cheering on any team they are part of.
Camanche High School Basketball Coach Josh Davis said this about his father, "Dad was a great example on how to
serve others. It was great to have him involved with our basketball program in Camanche. Most of the things I do as a
coach, I learned from watching him when I was a kid. This scholarship will be a great way to honor his memory."
Paul was an official with the Iowa High School Boys and Girls Athletic Associations, as well as the NAIA and NCAA
college associations. He served on a variety of foundations including Riverboat Days, Clinton Junior Baseball, local
volleyball organizations, and was Past President of the Clinton LumberKings Baseball Club.
Clinton LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow commented, "Paul valued education and learning. He was
always looking for ways to improve not only himself, but others. He touched many lives in this community and this
scholarship is a testament to a life well-lived. Many future students will benefit from this and I know that Paul would
be very happy to know that."
The Paul Davis Memorial Scholarship, an annual $500 scholarship through the Paul B. Sharar Foundation for Clinton
Community College, will be awarded to a CCC student who makes a difference. The student must demonstrate a
commitment to their education and to the community through hard work and active volunteerism. Paul Davis believed
that everyone in the community could come together to make this a great place. He valued hard work, and also
appreciated the lessons that extracurricular activities could provide.
For more information about the Paul Davis Memorial Scholarship, contact the Paul B.
Sharar Foundation at 563-244-7040. Donations can be made to the Paul Davis Memorial
Scholarship at Clinton Community College Sharar Foundation, 1000 Lincoln Blvd.,
Clinton, Iowa or at https://www.eicc.edu/alumni-and-giving/sharar-foundation/.
