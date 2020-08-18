Paul Davis Scholarship Announced

CLINTON, IOWA - The LumberKings and the entire Clinton

community lost a good friend in March with the sudden passing of LumberKings President Paul

Davis. To honor his memory, friends and family have established a scholarship at Clinton

Community College to honor him and his commitment to education and the community.

Paul Davis grew up in Des Moines, Iowa and attended Clinton Community College. An agent

with the Iowa Bankers Association in Des Moines, he placed great value in education. He was a

dedicated volunteer and champion for many causes in the community. His love of sports grew

from being an athlete as a young kid, to coaching at all levels, especially the 20-plus seasons of

coaching his children's teams. He loved attending events with wife Kris, and supporting his

family by cheering on any team they are part of.

Camanche High School Basketball Coach Josh Davis said this about his father, "Dad was a great example on how to

serve others. It was great to have him involved with our basketball program in Camanche. Most of the things I do as a

coach, I learned from watching him when I was a kid. This scholarship will be a great way to honor his memory."

Paul was an official with the Iowa High School Boys and Girls Athletic Associations, as well as the NAIA and NCAA

college associations. He served on a variety of foundations including Riverboat Days, Clinton Junior Baseball, local

volleyball organizations, and was Past President of the Clinton LumberKings Baseball Club.

Clinton LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow commented, "Paul valued education and learning. He was

always looking for ways to improve not only himself, but others. He touched many lives in this community and this

scholarship is a testament to a life well-lived. Many future students will benefit from this and I know that Paul would

be very happy to know that."

The Paul Davis Memorial Scholarship, an annual $500 scholarship through the Paul B. Sharar Foundation for Clinton

Community College, will be awarded to a CCC student who makes a difference. The student must demonstrate a

commitment to their education and to the community through hard work and active volunteerism. Paul Davis believed

that everyone in the community could come together to make this a great place. He valued hard work, and also

appreciated the lessons that extracurricular activities could provide.

For more information about the Paul Davis Memorial Scholarship, contact the Paul B.

Sharar Foundation at 563-244-7040. Donations can be made to the Paul Davis Memorial

Scholarship at Clinton Community College Sharar Foundation, 1000 Lincoln Blvd.,

Clinton, Iowa or at https://www.eicc.edu/alumni-and-giving/sharar-foundation/.

