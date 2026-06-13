Patrick Yazbek: Lebanese Roots to Australian Cup Dreams
Published on June 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Never stop chasing the dream...
Follow MLS star Patrick Yazbek as he reflects on his Lebanese roots, helping send Australia to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the rapid rise of soccer in a country long dominated by rugby, and the dream of representing the Socceroos on football's biggest stage.
In May of 2026, one month before the start of the tournament, Patrick suffered an injury that will keep him out of the World Cup...for this year - but not stop him from pursuing the dream in 2030.
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Major League Soccer Stories from June 13, 2026
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