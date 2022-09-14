Patrick Guay Signed to AHL Contract

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, September 14, that the Silver Knights have signed rookie forward Patrick Guay to a two-year AHL contract.

Guay, 20, was selected in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Golden Knights. He appeared in 68 games for the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL last season, recording 55 goals and 104 points to tie for second in the league in goal-scoring and rank fifth league-wide in points.

The Magog, Quebec native was named to the QMJHL First All-Star Team in 2021-22. He led all skaters with 13 goals and 28 points in 15 playoff games.

The 5-foot-9 forward has played four seasons in the QMJHL with Charlottetown and the Sherbrooke Phoenix, totaling 107 goals and 206 points in 205 junior games.

Guay attended the Golden Knights Development Camp this summer, and he will be a participant in Vegas' 2022 Rookie Camp, presented by Martin-Harris Construction.

Patrick Guay, Forward

Birthplace: Magog, QC

Height: 5-9

Weight: 178 lbs.

Age: 20

Shoots: Left

- Drafted in the fifth round (145th overall) by Vegas in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft

- Named to 2021-22 QMJHL First All-Star Team

- Ranked fifth in QMJHL scoring and tied for second in goals in 2021-22

- Led QMJHL Playoffs in goals and points

- Participant in Vegas Golden Knights 2022 Development Camp

