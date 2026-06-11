Pato Botello Faz Punches a Goal!

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







A goal and two assists from Allen Gavilanes and a second-half brace from substitute Kempes Tekiela gave Union Omaha a 4-2 victory over Fort Wayne FC at Morrison Stadium in Group 4 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 11, 2026

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