Patches Is Back

January 15, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are happy to announce the return of Christian Pavlas from his loan with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL.

Pavlas was loaned out last week but didn't see any game time for the Marksmen before he was waived and eventually returned to the Carolina Thunderbirds early this week.

In a corresponding move, the Thunderbirds have released Kelly Curl from his emergency backup contract.

Carolina hosts the Watertown Wolves this weekend at the Fairgrounds Annex. Friday is Winston and Salem's birthday sponsored by Nothing Bundt Cake and Saturday is throwback night brought to you by WTOB, get your tickets at the Fairgrounds Box Office or online at TicketMaster.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2019

Patches Is Back - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.