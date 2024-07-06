Sports stats



Santa Cruz Warriors

Pat Spencer with the FILTHY POSTER at the California Classic!

July 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video


Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from July 6, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central