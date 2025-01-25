Pat Spencer Stuffs Stat Sheet & Records Career-High 34 PTS on 59% FG in Warriors Win

January 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.