Sports stats



Santa Cruz Warriors

Pat Spencer Stuffs Stat Sheet & Records Career-High 34 PTS on 59% FG in Warriors Win

January 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video


Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from January 25, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central