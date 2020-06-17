Pastime Youth Baseball Tournaments Held at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, IN - Baseball returns to Four Winds Field as youth teams throughout the Midwest compete in the Pastime Baseball Youth Travel Tournaments. Admission and parking are free to all games. While admission is free, the organization is adhering to the current guideline of 250 people maximum capacity inside sporting venues.

In accordance with the St. Joseph County Health Department and the State of Indiana, Four Winds Field has instituted the rules and guidelines below in the interest of safety for the fans and players.

Cubs staff members will adhere to the most recent guidelines as set forth by the St. Joseph County Department of Health.

Fans will be encouraged to practice social distancing when entering, leaving, and during the duration of their stay at Four Winds Field. Please be respectful of fellow guests and staff, especially individuals you may not know. No more than six people are allowed at a single table.

Fans are asked to keep at least six feet away from other fans you may not know. While masks are not required for those in the stands, we encourage all fans to wear them if sitting in groups.

There are multiple hand sanitizer stations available throughout the stadium including the entry gate and outside the restrooms.

Outside food and beverages are prohibited, including peanuts and sunflower seeds. The 3rd base concession stand will be open with a limited menu, while supplies last. A limited selection of beer will also be available for those 21 and older.

Gate A will be used entry and exit of the stadium.

Fans can park in any legal space around the stadium including Lots A, B, C, and D.

All outdoor and indoor suites are closed to all fans as are the Pepsi Stadium Club and Clubhouse level.

Be aware of foul balls and bats that may leave the playing surface and enter the stands. Fans are asked to return any foul ball to either dugout.

No seeds, no gum, no peanuts are permitted in the dugouts or on the field.

Personal sanitizer is strongly recommended for all patrons and participants.

Smoking and vaping are not permitted in the seating bowl or anywhere inside the stadium. Fans are asked to exit Gate A to smoke or vape.

The Cubs Den Team Store will be open throughout the tournament. Fans can also shop online.

Help keep Four Winds Field clean throughout the tournament. Please pick up your trash and dispose of it in trash cans on the concourse.

Tournament Schedules (updated June 16)

All Pro Elite Tournament (June 14-17)

Great Lakes T.O.C. (June 18-21)

All Prospect Irish Select (June 25-28)

For the most up to date schedules and tournament specific information, visit pastimetournaments.com.

