'Party in the Park' Is Back in South Bend, Indiana, This Summer with I Love the 90's Tour

SOUTH BEND - Get ready to party in the park with U93. We're not only bringing back entertainment... we're bringing back the best of the 90's, too!

After what felt like the longest year ever, it's finally time to party! 'Party in the Park' returns to Four Winds Field, located at 501 W South St, South Bend, IN, on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. U93, Four Winds Casino and Bud Light are proud to bring you I LOVE THE 90's TOUR featuring Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC.

Let's reminisce about the trend-setting decade with some of the most iconic, indelible names in rap, hip hop and R&B. The tour features performances by an iconic line-up of '90s artists including Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC. Audiences can expect to hear chart-topping hits like "Ice, Ice Baby," "I Swear," "Funky Cold Medina," "It Takes Two," "Bust a Move" and many more.

General admission and reserved seating tickets range from $39 to $99. South Bend Cubs season ticket holders get first access to tickets starting Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 14, 2021. Visit indigotix.com or U93.com for more information and tickets.

A limited number of Vanilla Ice VIP Meet & Greet Packages will be available. This VIP package costs $225 and includes one ticket located in the Premium Pit GA area closest to the stage, an exclusive after-show meet & greet with Vanilla Ice, personal photograph with Vanilla Ice and an official Vanilla Ice meet & greet laminate.

The safety of artists, crews, venue partners and fans is top priority. This event will adhere to CDC guidelines, as well as any state and local health department recommendations. For tour information, go to ilovethe90stour.com.

Vanilla Ice: The iconic Robert Van Winkle aka Vanilla Ice exploded on the Rap/Pop music scene in 1990/91 selling 10 million albums in 4 months and hitting number one on the Billboard charts with the number one single "Ice Ice Baby'' and number one album positions. His worldwide album sales are over 25 million and individual songs total over 160 million and are still selling.

Vanilla Ice won 2 MTV Awards, a People's Choice Award and was nominated for a Grammy. Vanilla Ice has starred or appeared in the movies Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, Cool As Ice, The Helix Loaded, The New Guy, The Bros, Big Money Hustlas, That's My Boy and Ridiculous Six and Sandy with Adam Sandler.

Vanilla Ice has had great success in Real Estate and has launched Vanilla Ice Real Estate.com with mentoring courses in Real Estate investments as well as speaking at live seminars around the US. His current TV show "The Vanilla Ice Project" on DIY won The Factual Award for the Best Home TV Show. Vanilla Ice has toured consistently throughout his career since 1990 performing all over the world. The last two years tour stops have included the USA, Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, Ireland, Scotland, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Russia, Dubai, Egypt, Turkey, South Africa, Australia and other countries. In 2016-2019, Vanilla Ice toured the USA with The I Love The 90's arena tour with over 200 cities with additional tours in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, United Kingdom. vanillaice.com

All 4 One: If you've ever been in love, then you've heard the name All-4-One and their timeless songs "I Swear", "I Can Love You Like That", "So Much In Love", " I Turn To You", "These Arms", "Beautiful As You" and much more. The Grammy Award Winning group All-4-One is internationally known for making beautiful love songs that not only chart radio airwaves, but also garner countless awards.

All-4-One's very first single "So Much In Love", scaled to RIAA Gold Sales and top 5 pop status. The California based quartet soon marked their place in the industry as premier balladeers. Their second single, "I Swear", claimed the billboard "Hot 100" #1 spot for 11 consecutive weeks, while sales skyrocketed to hold the #1 selling single status in 1994 and third most successful single of the rock era. "I Swear" STILL holds a spot on Billboard's "Hot 100"as one of the most successful singles of all time and has been named by ASCAP as one of the greatest love songs of the 20th Century. "I Swear" is recorded in history with an imprint in the Guinness's World Book of records (as the biggest selling single of 1994).

The group's second album was highlighted by "I Can Love You Like That", a mid-tempo which hit the top 5 on the Billboard "Hot 100". To date they have released a total of seven albums and sold over 20 million units worldwide, won a bevy of awards including a Grammy, an American Music Award, a Blockbuster Award, countless international awards and completed multiple major world tours.

Celebrating their 25th Anniversary this year, All-4-One continues to tour the world as the original members and a collection of hit songs under their belt. All-4-one.com

Tone Loc soared from obscurity into pop stardom in 1989 when his hoarse voice and unmistakable delivery made the song "Wild Thing" (using a sample from Van Halen's "Jamie's Cryin'") a massive hit winning Grammys and countless other awards. The song Wild Thing was co-written by Marvin Young, better known as Young MC, as was the second single smash, "Funky Cold Medina." The album "Loc-ed After Dark'' became the second rap release ever to top the pop charts and one of the most popular of all time. On March 26, 2007, TONE LOC was the #28 best selling title on eMusic...22 years after it's release!

Tone continues to tour many festivals, colleges, clubs and corporate events across America. Because of his popularity and "clean" shows, he performs many of the top festivals across the country and recently finished a NIKE Tour which had thousands of foot race runners enjoy the shows while running. Over the years Tone has performed with many artists such as N'Sync, Britney Spears, Destiny's Child, Boyz II Men, Naughty By Nature, Coolio, Young MC, Sugar Hill Gang, Digital Underground, Sir Mix-A-Lot and many others. Toneloc.com

Rob Base from Harlem New York, first began performing with various groups; Sure Shot Seven, Cosmic 3 MC's, Freedom Force and Disco Enforcers. He and partner DJ EZ Rock (whom he has known since the 4th grade) would eventually separate from the groups to form Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock. Their first single "DJ Interview" came out on Mike and Dave's label Star Maker's Records in 1986. World to World Records would produce their second single "Make it hot" in 1987. Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock's music began to gain momentum, and they would receive a distribution deal with Profile Records by 1988.

Also in 1988, Profile records released Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock's debut album It Takes Two. The album produced 3 Top 10 hits; "It Takes Two", "Joy and Pain" and "Get On The Dance Floor", which reached #1. It's title track became a massive single, and it (single) and the album were certified platinum by the RIAA on June 12, 1989 and December 28, 1989, respectively. The single, gained Single of the Year honors from both Spin Magazine and The Village Voice. Additional singles "Get on the Dance Floor" and "Joy and Pain" continued to help push the album to multi-platinum status. In 1989, Rob Base dropped a solo release called "The Incredible Base" which included a networking of hits; Turn it out (Go Base) andGet up and have a good time.

In the last 30 years, Rob Base has continued to make his mark in the Hip Hop and Freestyle worlds and is currently the opening song for LL Cool J's Lip Sync Battle. The song is a very popular choice on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and can be heard at almost every major sporting event. Rob Base has also added Celebrity DJ to his resume and joined Salt N Pepa, All 4 One, Kid N Play and En Vogue for the first ever Hip Hop Residency in Las Vegas in October 2018. @Robbasemusic

Young MC: Rapper Marvin Young grew up middle-class and earned a degree in economics from USC, where he met Michael Ross and Matt Dike, co-founders of the fledgling Delicious Vinyl rap label. He made his debut as Young MC on the single "I Let 'Em Know." In 1989, Young collaborated with Tone-Loc on "Wild Thing," the first Top Ten pop hit for a black rapper, and the follow-up smash "Funky Cold Medina." Young stepped out on his own later in the year with the Top Ten smash "Bust a Move," a good-natured examination of romantic successes and failures spiced by his sense of humor and quick-tongued rapping. The song won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance, and its strong pop appeal helped the attendant album, Stone Cold Rhymin', go platinum. The follow-up, "Principal's Office," was a humorous, everyday high-school tale resembling a Chuck Berry plot, and also climbed into the Top 40.

Following Young's success, he split acrimoniously from Delicious Vinyl, citing restrictions on his work and unwanted tinkering with his album; the label sued him for breach of contract and eventually settled out of court. Young signed with Capitol and released Brainstorm in 1991, expanding into message tracks promoting personal responsibility. The album didn't fare as well, and by 1993, audience tastes had shifted toward harder-edged hip-hop, rendering What's the Flavor? a flop. In late 2000, he returned with Ain't Going Out Like That on the indie label Young Man Moving. It didn't make much of an impression in the rap world, but Young continued to release independent albums, including Engage the Enzyme (2002), Adrenaline Flow (2007), and Relentless (2009), throughout the decade. In 2009, he made an appearance in the Oscar-nominated film Up in the Air. youngmc.com

With more than 60 years of combined expertise, Indigo Road Entertainment is a full-service entertainment partner specializing in talent procurement, event production, and show promotion. During the last decade, Indigo Road has specialized in producing seamless live performances in minor league baseball parks across the country. From concerts to action sports to stand-up comedy, Indigo Road is an industry leader in providing first-in-class entertainment experiences. For more information, visit indigoroadentertainment.com.

