Parsons Stops 45 Shots as Heat Fall in Preseason Finale

September 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, CALIF. - The Heat received another marvelous performance from their goaltender Tyler Parsons, who stopped 45 of 49 shots, but a late power-play goal by the Condors, their third of the evening, ended the game and the preseason as Bakersfield took a 4-3 win. Much like the first preseason game last night, the Heat jumped out first and even took a 2-1 lead into the dressing room after the first period thanks to a pair of good plays by Buddy Robinson that resulted in two terrific Tyler Graovac goals. Bakersfield tied things up in the second with their first power-play tally of the preseason after being stymied by the Heat penalty kill for the first seven chances of the preseason. They'd add another power-play tally in the third but less than 30 seconds later, Zach Fischer tied the game up for the Heat. Stockton continued to get into penalty trouble and eventually Mitch Callahan of the Condors struck for his second goal of the night with just seconds remaining to send the Heat to their second preseason loss. The Stockton Heat open the season up for real looking for revenge on the road in Bakersfield on Friday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m. Catch the action on the all-new streaming platform of the American Hockey League, AHLTV, which you can stream on your phone, tablet and favorite OTT Devices! Fans can opt to purchase an All-Access pass for $79.99 while a single team pass for the Heat's away feed only begins at just $39.99! Visit watchtheAHL.com and sign up today! The Heat open up the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 6 at 6:00 p.m. Come early and enjoy the Heat Zone Pregame Party starting at 4:00 p.m. with live music, food trucks, activities and more! All fans in attendance will receive Heat Rally Towels presented by the Stockton Metropolitan Airport and Heat Magnetic Schedules courtesy of Chase Chevrolet! Plus, it's Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser, where all fans 21 and over can purchase a Bud & Burger for just $14! Get your tickets now by calling or texting 209.373.1500or by visiting stocktonheat.com!

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

HEAT GOAL: F Tyler Graovac (1) wrist shot from the right circle beats the goaltender high over his blocker hand (Unassisted) (14:05)

Bakersfield Goal: D Logan Day (1) three-on-two rush into the offensive zone ends up on the stick of the defender in the slot and a wrist shot beats the goalie high, glove-side (McFarland, Christoffer) (18:00)

HEAT GOAL: F Tyler Graovac (2) shot from the bottom of the right circle goes between the goalie's skates and the goal post (Unassisted) (19:37)

Shots: STK - 12 | BAK - 22

2nd Period

Bakersfield Goal: F Tyler Vesel (1) shot from the slot beats the goaltender low past his outstretched left pad (Currie, Beaudry assists)(15:39) (PP)

Shots: STK - 4 | BAK - 12

3rd Period

Bakersfield Goal: F Mitch Callahan (1) interception in the slot is shot on but stopped, however forward puts his own rebound in (Unassisted) (2:15) (PP)

HEAT GOAL: F Zach Fischer (1) shot from the right circle beats the goalie over his blocker hand side (Kylington, Kujawkinski) (2:43)

Bakersfield Goal: F Mitch Callahan (2) shot on is stopped by a marvelous save from the goalie but the loose puck is jammed in on the second chance opportunity (McFarland, Beaudry assists) (19:54) (PP)

Shots: STK - 7 | BAK - 15

GOALIES

W: Stuart Skinner (22 shots, 19 saves)

L: Tyler Parsons (49 shots, 45 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: 1- Mitch Callahan (BAK) (2 goals) 2- Tyler Graovac (2 goals) 3- Tyler Vesel (1 goal)

Final Shots: STK - 22 | BAK - 49

Power Plays: STK - 0-4 | BAK - 3-9

Stockton was outshot in the two preseason contests 78-42 (36 shots)

Tyler Graovac records his first multi-point game in a Heat sweater

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Stockton Heat vs. Ontario Reign

Saturday, October 6 - 6:00 p.m. Puck Drop/5:00 p.m. Doors/ 4:00 p.m. Heat Zone Pregame Party

Heat Rally Towels presented by the Stockton Metropolitan Airport // Heat Magnet Schedules presented by Chase Chevrolet // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser

Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda

Saturday, October 13 - 6:00 p.m. Puck Drop/5:00 p.m. Doors

Latino Heritage Day // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser

Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda

Saturday, October 20 - 6:00 p.m. Puck Drop/5:00 p.m. Doors

Teacher Appreciation Day // Team Photo Giveaway presented by Ray Morgan Company and Asvitt Photography // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser // Exit Autographs

Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors

Wednesday, October 31 - 7:00 p.m. Puck Drop/6:00 p.m. Doors

Wear "Halloween Costume" Wednesday // $1 Beer Night// Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser

Stockton Heat vs. San Antonio Rampage

Saturday, November 3 - 6:00 p.m. Puck Drop/5:00 p.m. Doors/ 4:00 p.m. Heat Zone Pregame Party

Heat Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center// I Fight For Cards presented by Ray Morgan Company // Heat Hockey Fights Cancer Magnets presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser

