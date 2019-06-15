Parsons Leads Cardinals to 6-3 Win over Hooks in Double-A Debut

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals (28-40) secured their second-straight series win with a 6-3 final on Saturday night over the Corpus Christi Hooks (32-35) in front of a sellout crowd of 6,768 at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Tommy Parsons (1-0)

L: LHP Brett Adcock (1-7)

S: RHP Seth Elledge (3)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- Cardinals CF Dylan Carlson started off the game for the Springfield lineup with a leadoff home run on the first pitch he saw from Adcock. Three batters later, a single by C Brian O'Keefe eventually pushed the lead to 2-0 when RF Johan Mieses came around to score on an error. Springfield would lead the rest of the game.

- The Hooks briefly cut the Cardinals 2-0 lead in half with a run in the third, but an RBI double by Springfield SS Rayder Ascanio and an RBI single by 2B Jose Martinez pushed Springfield's lead back to 4-1.

NOTABLES:

- Parsons tossed 6.1 strong innings in his Double-A debut, allowing two runs on eight hits and striking out four without walking a batter. The 23-year-old non-drafted free agent opened the season in Low-A Peoria before advancing to High-A Palm Beach and now has a combined 1.40 ERA across three levels of the minors in 2019--his first full season in professional baseball.

- Cardinals C Brian O'Keefe (2-for-4) blasted his sixth home run of the year in the seventh leading, giving Springfield a 6-2 lead.

- Elledge was perfect in the ninth, earning his third save of the season.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

The Cardinals close their homestand on Father's Day against the Hooks with first pitch scheduled for 2:10 p.m. and gates set to open at 1:10 p.m.

Sunday promotions include:

- Father's Day at Hammons Field: Play catch on the field with dad beginning when gates open at 1:10 p.m. Plus, treat dad to some new Cardinals gear with a 20% discount in the stadium Team Store on all men's apparel and caps.

- Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and Kids Run the Bases: Free ice cream sandwiches for kids before the game on the right field patio, and then kids can run the bases after the game!

