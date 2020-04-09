Parney to Walk '500 Bases of Love' for COVID-19 Relief on April 16

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels' VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell will walk the bases at The Diamond on Thursday, April 16 to help raise help raise funds for Richmond-area organizations assisting with COVID-19 relief efforts.

Beginning at 6:35 a.m. on the day that was originally scheduled to be the Flying Squirrels' home opener, Parney will begin walking the basepaths at The Diamond. The event will be streamed live on the Flying Squirrels' YouTube channel.

"As we strive to stay positive during this time, we thought a great way to bring the community together and to help raise money to support those fighting on the front lines against COVID-19 would be to 'touch 'em all,'" Parney said. "We miss our fans terribly and think this is a good way for all of us to join forces on a day that would have been another special Opening Day in Richmond, and we can still make it special in a different way."

The Flying Squirrels are collecting donations of $25 for each base Parney hits and $100 for each lap, with proceeds going to Flying Squirrels Charities for distributing to Richmond-area organizations helping with coronavirus relief efforts. Donations can be submitted by texting BasesOfLove to 76278 or online at BasesOfLove.givesmart.com.

On his walk, Parney will circle the bases 125 times, totaling a distance of more than 8.5 miles.

In an effort to practice safe social distancing and best ensure the health and of the Flying Squirrels family, the team's front offices and team store are currently closed. Fans looking to reach out to the Flying Squirrels front office can find information here and are encouraged to interact on social media through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

