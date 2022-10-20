Parkview Field Hosts "Heartland Seminar" for Minor League Baseball Teams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps, the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, are hosting the "Heartland Seminar" presented by Neoti and AVI at Parkview Field.

The two-day Heartland Seminar brings together approximately 100 front office staff members from 18 Minor League Baseball teams for idea-sharing and networking. Attendees represent eight states, across the Triple-A, Double-A, and High-A levels. This regional summit helps teams generate ideas and tools to prepare for the 2023 season and beyond. Clubs are in attendance not only from Indiana, but also Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Tennessee.

"The ideas shared over these two days will be the building blocks of the fan experience for Minor League Baseball teams across the region," said TinCaps Vice President of Marketing and Promotions Michael Limmer, who organized the event. "This an outstanding way for teams to collaborate and improve."

The event kicked off on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with a luncheon in Parkview Field's Suite Level Lounge. Kristen Guthrie from Visit Fort Wayne and Dan Watson from Greater Fort Wayne Inc. helped to welcome guests.

Wednesday afternoon's schedule featured nine different breakout sessions in meeting spaces around Parkview Field, covering topics like ticket sales, marketing, promotions, corporate partnerships, special events, food and beverage, data analytics, and community involvement. Guests were also treated to dinner and toured the ballpark.

Thursday began with breakfast, followed by each team in attendance presenting a favorite promotional highlight from their 2022 season. Nathan Blackmon, Senior Director of Minor League Baseball's Club Services, was also on hand to inform attendees and answer questions before lunch and more seminars in the afternoon. Neoti and AVI educated the audience on the future of ballpark technology, too. Thanks to Promotional Adventures, guests were given a Heartland Seminar logoed workbag, notebook, and pen as well.

Content from the event, which concludes with a Thursday night dinner, is being shared on social media with the hashtag #HeartlandMiLB and via the @Heartland_MiLB Twitter account.

The TinCaps are scheduled to open their 2023 season at Parkview Field on April 11. Click here for the full schedule. Fans can already book group outings and secure season tickets by calling 260-482-6400. Click herefor the 2023 TinCaps Hospitality Guide.

