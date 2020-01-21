Parks Returns from Tucson

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that goaltender Tyler Parks has been returned to the Rush from the team's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. The return serves as the first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week.

Parks returns to the Rush after his second call-up to AHL Tucson this season. The 6'7", 230-pound net-minder comes back having played the first three games of his AHL career, earning a 1-1-0 record with a 2.95 GAA and .904 SV%. He made his AHL debut on January 10th at Colorado, stopping 18 of 20 shots in 45:37 of relief. The next night, Parks earned his first AHL start, and subsequently his first career AHL win, defeating Colorado with 31 saves on 33 shots.

This season with the Rush, Parks boasts a record of 11-6-3-0 with 2 shutouts, a 2.91 GAA, and .919 SV%

The Rush resume play on home ice this weekend against the Wichita Thunder for a "three-in-three". Puck drop for Friday, January 24th, and Saturday, January 25th, is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT. Sunday's puck drop on January 26th is slated for 4:05 p.m. MDT. On Friday and Saturday, the Rush will host its annual "Military Appreciation Weekend", presented by Ebelution Heating and Cooling and Liberty Superstores, in which the Rush will pay homage to those who have served, and continue to serve, in the United States Armed Forces. The team will wear specialty military themed jerseys for both games on January 24th and 25th against the Thunder, sponsored by Ebelution Heating and Cooling, and will be auctioned off following the January 25th contest.

