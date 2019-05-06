Parking Plan Announced for Capital Credit Union Park

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - In preparation for the inaugural Booyah baseball and Voyageurs soccer seasons at Capital Credit Union Park, a parking plan has been unveiled for events at the new stadium. Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way, in the Village of Ashwaubenon. Two main perimeter stadium entrances will be located along Holmgren Way as well as a third access route via a hotel lobby style ticket office.

In partnership with local businesses, there have been over 2,400 free parking spaces identified within a quarter of a mile surrounding Capital Credit Union Park. On all game days, signage will be displayed at the entrance to partnering business locations indicating that they allow event parking. Businesses located near the stadium that have operational hours that coincide with events will have signage posted indicating that event parking is not allowed, as the spaces will be needed for their customers. Parking in business lots may change on a nightly basis based on several factors during the summer and all violators may be towed that do not obey posted signage. Parking attendants will be on hand to direct traffic into available lots or lots that will need to hold a portion of the spaces for their customers during events.

Green Bay Distillery has partnered with the Booyah to be the premier pregame meeting spot for fans, with parking available and full shuttle service to and from the stadium. Tailgating will be allowed in the Gordmans parking lot on game days. No overnight parking or tailgating will be allowed in any other business parking lots. The Booyah and Voyageurs ask that fans respect all businesses allowing event parking and please leave the lots as clean as they were when arriving.

The following is a list of parking partner lots along with map:

In addition to parking spaces in business lots, additional street parking is available on Fox Heights Lane, Bayland Court, Marvelle Lane, Element Way, Morris Avenue, Borvan Avenue and Mike McCarthy Way. There are also a limited number of handicap accessible spaces available near the main stadium entrance. Fans are also encouraged to utilize the Green Bay Metro, which has a stop located outside the ballpark on Holmgren Way, as well as bike to the ballpark. All fans that show their bike helmet to the box office on game days will receive $1 off of their ticket.

For more information parking and getting to and from Capital Credit Union Park visit booyahbaseball.com. Single game tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Opening Day for the Booyah is slated for Saturday, June 1st against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The entire 2019 Booyah schedule and promotional schedule are available at www.booyahbaseball.com.

