Parking Advisory for January 26

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and Carolina Thunderbirds officials are expecting heavy crowds in the area for Carolina Thunderbirds vs Mentor Icebreakers as well as Wake Forest Basketball vs Boston College.

Due to the anticipated crowds between the Carolina Thunderbirds game and Wake Forest Basketball, the Fairgrounds and Thunderbirds staff have implemented extra measures to assist attendees with extra staff and coordination with the Department of Transportation.

The exit of Wake Forest basketball is expected to cause congestion for the entry of Carolina Thunderbird patrons. Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and Carolina Thunderbird officials are encouraging all Hockey traffic to use 27th Street, to Shorefair Dr, to enter at Gate 7 off of Shorefair Dr. Drivers using a GPS are encouraged to use the address 2886 Shorefair Dr.

Fairgrounds and Thunderbirds officials are urging hockey patrons to please plan to arrive early and follow the directional signs when in the area. There will be around 15,000 patrons on the roads around 5:45pm. Drivers not attending one of the events should use alternate routes to avoid the area around the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and LJVM Coliseum.

Carpooling is advised if possible. As always, please be safe when parking, store valuables in the trunk and lock your vehicle.

