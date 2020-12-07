Parker Webster Joins Bombers Broadcast Team

Battle Creek, MI - The Battle Creek Bombers have welcomed Parker Webster to the broadcast booth for the 2021 season. Parker is a current Junior at Ball State University majoring in Telecommunications with a focus in Digital Sports Production and minoring in Coaching. While attending, he is also a part of the immersive learning program "Ball State Sports Link."

Parker is from Indianapolis, Indiana and went to Mooresville High School. He played varsity soccer and was a Section Editor of "Live Sports Production" in the MHS Broadcast program. Parker grew up watching Peyton Manning as the Colts quarterback and found a passion to work in sports through watching and listening to those games. The Bombers look forward to having Parker in the press box this season.

