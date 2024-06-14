Paris Gee Speaks to Charlie O'Connor-Clarke Ahead of CPL on Tour Game in Kelowna ?????

June 14, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







"You can really feel the excitement"

Charlie O'Connor-Clarke catches up with Vancouver Football Club defender Paris Gee at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna ahead of Sunday's CPL On Tour game ????

