Paris Gee Speaks to Charlie O'Connor-Clarke Ahead of CPL on Tour Game in Kelowna ?????
June 14, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video
"You can really feel the excitement"
Charlie O'Connor-Clarke catches up with Vancouver Football Club defender Paris Gee at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna ahead of Sunday's CPL On Tour game ????
